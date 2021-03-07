Menu

Watch
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Mizzou to face Georgia in second round of SEC tournament

Tigers clinch No. 7 seed in tournament
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Brynn Anderson/AP
Missouri's Dru Smith (12) shoots against Georgia's Toumani Camara (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Dru Smith, Toumani Camara
Posted at 3:23 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 18:44:35-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball team (15-8) will square off against the University of Georgia (14-11) in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The SEC released the full tournament schedule Sunday, and the Tigers clinched the No. 7 seed in the tournament.

The teams will play at 7 p.m. on March 11 on the SEC Network at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two last played each other on Feb. 16 with the Bulldogs edging out the Tigers 80-70.

On Saturday, the Tigers lost their season finale against Louisiana State University 86-80.

The Tigers also are waiting to see if they'll qualify for the NCAA Championship Tournament.

They have several key victories under their belt, including wins against Oregon, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Wichita State.

However, the Tigers have several questionable losses, including one against Mississippi State where the Tigers blew a 14-point lead and eventually lost by 15. The Tigers were ranked No. 13 at that time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!