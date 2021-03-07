Mizzou to face Georgia in second round of SEC tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri men's basketball team (15-8) will square off against the University of Georgia (14-11) in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The SEC released the full tournament schedule Sunday , and the Tigers clinched the No. 7 seed in the tournament.

The teams will play at 7 p.m. on March 11 on the SEC Network at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.

The two last played each other on Feb. 16 with the Bulldogs edging out the Tigers 80-70.

On Saturday, the Tigers lost their season finale against Louisiana State University 86-80.

The Tigers also are waiting to see if they'll qualify for the NCAA Championship Tournament.

They have several key victories under their belt, including wins against Oregon, Arkansas, Tennessee, Alabama, Illinois and Wichita State.