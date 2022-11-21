Mizzou’s D’Moi Hodge wins weekly SEC men’s basketball honor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Guard D’Moi Hodge followed new Mizzou men’s basketball coach Dennis Gates from Cleveland State during the offseason.

And Hodge seems to fit in just fine with his new team.

He was chosen Monday as the SEC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after averaging 24 points, 5.5 rebounds and five steals in a pair of victories last week against Southern Illinois-Edwardsville and Mississippi Valley State.

Hodge, originally from the British Virgin Islands by way of Faith Baptist Christian Academy in Georgia, played two seasons for Gates at Cleveland State. He’s a graduate student in his final season of eligibility.

Hodge led the Tigers in scoring against SIU-Edwardsville, dropping 30 points with seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.

He also scored a team-best 18 against Mississippi Valley State, adding a career-high six steals.

Missouri (5-0) returns to action against Coastal Carolina at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia.

L.G. Patterson/AP Missouri's D'Moi Hodge shoots the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against SIU-Edwardsville Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 105-80.

—