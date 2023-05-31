Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsUniversity of Missouri Sports

Actions

Mizzou’s Kobe Brown reportedly will remain in NBA Draft

Kobe Brown
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Kobe Brown talks to the media during the 2023 NBA basketball Draft Combine in Chicago, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.
Kobe Brown
Posted at 4:58 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 17:58:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kobe Brown reportedly will not return to the Mizzou men’s basketball team for a fifth season.

Brown will keep his name in the NBA Draft, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports

Brown, a 6-foot-8 forward from Huntsville, Alabama, averaged a career-best 15.8 points with 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior in 2022-23, helping lead Tigers to a 25-10 record and fourth-place finish in the SEC. It was MU’s most wins in a season since 2012.

Brown — a projected second-round pick in next month's draft, according to ESPN — improved to a 45.5% three-point shooter and added a career-high 50 steals as a senior.

He was the only player in NCAA Division I to shoot better than 55% from the field and 45% from three-point range last season, becoming the first SEC ;player to do so in 30 years.

Brown, who had one more year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participated in the 2023 NBA Draft Combine after earning first-team All-SEC honors as a senior from coaches and the media.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app