Mizzou’s Kobe Brown reportedly will remain in NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kobe Brown reportedly will not return to the Mizzou men’s basketball team for a fifth season.

Brown will keep his name in the NBA Draft, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports

Missouri's Kobe Brown, a projected second-round pick, will be keeping his name in the draft, sources told CBS Sports. The 6-8 senior averaged 15.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 45.5% from 3 and was a top-five player in the SEC. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) May 31, 2023

Brown, a 6-foot-8 forward from Huntsville, Alabama, averaged a career-best 15.8 points with 6.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists as a senior in 2022-23, helping lead Tigers to a 25-10 record and fourth-place finish in the SEC. It was MU’s most wins in a season since 2012.

Brown — a projected second-round pick in next month's draft, according to ESPN — improved to a 45.5% three-point shooter and added a career-high 50 steals as a senior.

He was the only player in NCAA Division I to shoot better than 55% from the field and 45% from three-point range last season, becoming the first SEC ;player to do so in 30 years.

Brown, who had one more year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic, participated in the 2023 NBA Draft Combine after earning first-team All-SEC honors as a senior from coaches and the media.

—