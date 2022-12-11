Return of Border Showdown brings out Mizzou stars Saturday afternoon

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The loudest boo during pregame introductions was saved for Kansas coach Bill Self, while senior Kobe Brown, who had the game’s first basket, drew the loudest cheer from Tigers fans.

The return of the Border Showdown to Mizzou Arena for the first time in more than a decade also brought out some star power for the Tigers.

The game’s biggest roars after the Jayhawks took control early in the first half came when a series of Tigers legends were on hand were introduced.

One of the loudest and longest ovations came when two of the schools’ legendary coaches, Norm Stewart and Gary Pinkel, were recognized.

Stewart, a Hall of Fame former basketball coach, went 634-333 in 32 seasons with the Tigers and the court inside Mizzou Arena bears his name.

He led the program to 16 NCAA Division I Tournament appearances, eight Big Eight championships and six Big Eight tourney titles.

Pinkel went 118-73 in 15 seasons at MU, leading the program to 10 bowl games and five conference championship games.

Tigers fans roared again when the videoboard showed football coach Eli Drinkwitz in the student section holding a “Mr. Brightside” sign.

Later in the first half, Max Scherzer and his children stepped onto the floor and were introduced to another massive cheer that shook Mizzou Arena’s rafters.

Scherzer, a native of Chesterfield, Missouri, was the No. 11 pick in the 2006 MLB Draft.

