Separation agreement: Mizzou AD Jim Sterk to receive 2 years' salary

Jeff Roberson/AP
Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk speaks during a news conference to introduce Eliah Drinkwitz as the new head football coach at the University of Missouri Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. Drinkwitz becomes the 33rd head football coach at Missouri after coaching the 2019 season at Appalachian State. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jim Sterk
Posted at 8:33 PM, Jul 28, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Missouri Athletic Director Jim Sterk will receive two years’ salary as he steps down from his post.

Sterk announced the decision on Monday, calling it a “mutual agreement” to part with Mizzou Athletics.

His current salary is more than $507,000.

The terms of his separation agreement also state that Sterk will receive $150,000 in incentive compensation, which he would have received Aug. 15 as part of his contract. And, “upon the effective date of his resignation, Sterk will become entitled to all amounts accumulated in the fund as of that date,” the agreement stated.

Sterk’s tenure with the Tigers began in 2016. He is expected to stay on with the university until a replacement is hired.

