Twice as nice: Mizzou’s Schweizer qualifies for 2020 Olympics in two races

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trophy case gets bigger for former Mizzou distance runner Karissa Schweizer.
With a spot on the U.S. 5,000 meter team already clinched, Schweizer clinched a spot on the 10,000 meter team on Saturday, becoming just the fifth U.S. woman to do so.
DID YOU KNOW: Six-time @NCAATrackField champion Karissa Schweizer, who competed collegiately for @MizzouTFXC, is just the 5th woman to make @TeamUSA in both the 5,000 & 10,000!— USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) June 26, 2021
Molly Huddle, 2016
Shalane Flanagan, 2008
Kara Goucher, 2008
Denna Drossin, 2000
“This is an incredible honor,” Scweizer said during a post race interview with NBC. “16-year-old me would be in shock right now."
Sweizer, a six-time NCAA champion, finished second in Saturday’s 10,000 meter race.
KARISSA. AGAIN.🤯#Tokyo2020 | #Compete4Missouri🐯 pic.twitter.com/x6XsAHK83E— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) June 26, 2021