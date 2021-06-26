Watch
Twice as nice: Mizzou’s Schweizer qualifies for 2020 Olympics in two races

Charlie Neibergall/AP
Missouri's Karissa Schweizer smiles after winning the women's 5,000 meters at the Drake Relays athletics meet Thursday, April 26, 2018, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Karissa Schweizer
Posted at 2:19 PM, Jun 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-26 15:19:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trophy case gets bigger for former Mizzou distance runner Karissa Schweizer.

With a spot on the U.S. 5,000 meter team already clinched, Schweizer clinched a spot on the 10,000 meter team on Saturday, becoming just the fifth U.S. woman to do so.

“This is an incredible honor,” Scweizer said during a post race interview with NBC. “16-year-old me would be in shock right now."

Sweizer, a six-time NCAA champion, finished second in Saturday’s 10,000 meter race.

