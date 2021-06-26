Twice as nice: Mizzou’s Schweizer qualifies for 2020 Olympics in two races

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The trophy case gets bigger for former Mizzou distance runner Karissa Schweizer.

With a spot on the U.S. 5,000 meter team already clinched, Schweizer clinched a spot on the 10,000 meter team on Saturday, becoming just the fifth U.S. woman to do so.

DID YOU KNOW: Six-time @NCAATrackField champion Karissa Schweizer, who competed collegiately for @MizzouTFXC, is just the 5th woman to make @TeamUSA in both the 5,000 & 10,000!



Molly Huddle, 2016

Shalane Flanagan, 2008

Kara Goucher, 2008

Denna Drossin, 2000 — USTFCCCA (@USTFCCCA) June 26, 2021

“This is an incredible honor,” Scweizer said during a post race interview with NBC. “16-year-old me would be in shock right now."

Sweizer, a six-time NCAA champion, finished second in Saturday’s 10,000 meter race.