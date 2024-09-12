University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously approves $250M renovation of Memorial Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The University of Missouri Board of Curators unanimously approved a $250 million project for a "transformative renovation" of Memorial Stadium during Thursday’s board meeting.

The project is expected to be completed by the 2026 football season to coincide with the stadium’s 100th anniversary.

Groundbreaking is slated for Nov. 30 when the Tigers host the Arkansas Razorbacks.

DLR Group

"Today’s landmark decision to approve major renovations to historic Memorial Stadium reflects the board’s deep commitment to the University of Missouri Athletics and Mizzou Football," Board Chair Robin Wenneker said. “I’m extremely proud of the leadership our board and our administration have shown in enhancing the experience our fans so richly deserve. Our significant investments demonstrate our resolve to being highly competitive in the SEC and match our drive for global competitiveness across the entire university. This project will ensure that Memorial Stadium remains a source of pride for all Missourians and the greater Mizzou family for years to come."

The board hired Kansas City architecture firm DLR Group back in April to take charge of bringing the project to life.

The university said the project will "elevate the fan experience" as the stadium’s capacity will increase to 65,000.

The project will include a new multi-level north concourse as well as a new stadium entry plaza and various premium seating options.

DLR Group

The north concourse structure will be 191,000 square feet, including 99,000 square feet of enclosed, climate-controlled areas.

The project will bring 14 open-air suites at field level behind the north end zone and two new club sections.

The north end zone will also have a 300-person field-level Rock M Club under the historic Rock M Hill and a 500-person Mezzanine Club.

DLR Group

The Bunker Club in the south end zone will be turned into a recruiting center.

The project will add 150 family loge boxes, 250 club seats, and 28 “Tiger Den” private outdoor patio boxes as well.

Other elements of the renovation include upgraded restrooms, concessions, sound system, lighting, Wi-Fi, team store, video board, and ribbon boards.

DLR Group

"The Memorial Stadium Improvements Project is a milestone in Mizzou’s continued growth,” University of Missouri President Mun Choi said. “This project symbolizes the university's strategic vision to provide world-class facilities for our student-athletes while reinforcing Mizzou’s role as a driver of economic impact for the state. This investment is about more than football. It’s about community and economic development for the state of Missouri.”

To learn more about the project, click here.

—