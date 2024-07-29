Comcast resolves carriage dispute with Diamond Sports Group; Royals games set to return on Xfinity Aug. 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Diamond Sports Group, the operator of Bally Sports, announced Monday it had reached a deal with cable provider Comcast to begin showing MLB games on the service starting Thursday, Aug. 1.

Bally Sports operates 15 regional sports networks across MLB, NBA and NHL, including broadcasting the Kansas City Royals.

Royals games have been unavailable to Comcast subscribers since the two announced an impasse on May 1.

According to a joint release from the two companies, fans who subscribe to Xfinity's "Ultimate TV" package will have access to MLB games, including pre and post-game shows, starting Aug. 1.

Fans who have the Bally Sports app be able to use their Xfinity log-in to watch local games on the app.

The negotiations come as Diamond Sports Group navigates its way through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

"Entering a new carriage agreement with Comcast, our third largest distributor, is a crucial step forward in our restructuring effort, and we are pleased that fans will again be able to access broadcasts of their local teams through Xfinity," Diamond Sports CEO David Preschlack said in a release Monday.

Greg Rigdon, president of content acquisition for Comcast, said the new agreement "reflects the changing video marketplace for local sports."

"We look forward to making these networks available on Aug. 1, so customers can enjoy watching their favorite teams again," Rigdon said in the release.

—