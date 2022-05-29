Coming soon: Mahomes family of 4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another member of the Mahomes family is coming soon.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced Sunday their daughter Sterling Skye will soon assume big sister duties in a pregnancy announcement of their second child.

Patrick wrote "Round 2" in the post featuring Sterling dawning outfits that say "I have a secret to tell you" and "Big Sister" in one photo with an ultrasound image.

The announcement comes just over two months after Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in Hawaii .

Before announcing plans to become a family of four, Patrick spoke earlier in the week about how quickly 1-year-old Sterling is growing, joking that he doesn’t only play offense but now defense, too .

“Sterling, obviously being older, she has that personality now,” Mahomes said. “She can walk. As soon as she started walking, then all the sudden I’m having to play defense, because all of the sudden she’s everywhere. She’s just sprinting everywhere.”

Patrick and Brittany’s love story began when they started dating in high school. The long-term couple announced their engagement in September 2020, the same night Patrick received his Super Bowl ring .

Also in September 2020, the two announced there would be a “small detour to the wedding,” as Brittany was pregnant with Sterling .