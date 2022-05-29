Watch
Sports

Actions

Coming soon: Mahomes family of 4

Patrick, Brittany announce second child on the way
babyannounce.jpg
Patrick Mahomes
babyannounce.jpg
Posted at 6:19 PM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 19:31:57-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Another member of the Mahomes family is coming soon.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes announced Sunday their daughter Sterling Skye will soon assume big sister duties in a pregnancy announcement of their second child.

Patrick wrote "Round 2" in the post featuring Sterling dawning outfits that say "I have a secret to tell you" and "Big Sister" in one photo with an ultrasound image.

The announcement comes just over two months after Patrick and Brittany tied the knot in Hawaii.

Before announcing plans to become a family of four, Patrick spoke earlier in the week about how quickly 1-year-old Sterling is growing, joking that he doesn’t only play offense but now defense, too.

“Sterling, obviously being older, she has that personality now,” Mahomes said. “She can walk. As soon as she started walking, then all the sudden I’m having to play defense, because all of the sudden she’s everywhere. She’s just sprinting everywhere.”

Patrick and Brittany’s love story began when they started dating in high school. The long-term couple announced their engagement in September 2020, the same night Patrick received his Super Bowl ring.

Also in September 2020, the two announced there would be a “small detour to the wedding,” as Brittany was pregnant with Sterling.

The couple welcomed Sterling Skye in February 2021.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock