Controversial roughing call against Chiefs DT Chris Jones riles up Arrowhead crowd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The NFL’s roughing-the-passer rule, or at least how it’s applied in games, will remain under intense scrutiny after a controversial second-quarter call against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in Monday’s game against the rival Las Vegas Raiders on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

First, some context.

After Tampa Bay rebounded from its loss to Kansas City on Sunday against Atlanta, a controversial late-game roughing-the-passer penalty became the talk of the NFL world on Monday morning.

It was third-and-5 with around 3 minutes left and the Buccaneers had the ball near midfield.

Tom Brady dropped back and looked left as Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett grabbed him around the waist and flung him to the ground.

The play should have resulted in a punt, which would have given Atlanta the chance to win the game.

Instead, Jarrett was flagged for “unnecessarily” throwing Brady to the ground, according to umpire Jerome Boger.

Flash forward one day, Jones appeared to strip the ball from Raiders quarterback Derek Carr as he tried to move up in the pocket to avoid the rush.

Jones then dove on top of Carr to grab the loose football.

Referee Carl Cheffers called roughing the passer on the fumble recovery.

The penalty negated the turnover and the Raiders eventually netted a 50-yard Daniel Carlson field goal four plays later for a 20-7 lead.

With the Arrowhead crowd chanting “Ref, you suck” in full throat, replacement kicker Matthew Wright atoned for a first-quarter miss with a 59-yard field goal at the halftime horn — the longest field goal in Chiefs history, drawing Kansas City within 20-10 at the break.

