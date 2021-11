KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs running back Darrel Williams sat down with KSHB 41 Sports Anchor Hayley Lewis after the Chiefs' Week 10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Kansas City put away the Raiders 41-14, improving to 6-4 on the season and climbing to the top of the AFC West.

Williams had 144 yards on 20 touches and one receiving touchdown, a talent the former Louisiana State University Tiger says he's always had.

"That's been in my wheelhouse," Williams said.