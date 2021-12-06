Defense powers Chiefs to 5th straight win, 22-9 over Broncos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For Patrick Mahomes’ first three seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ starting quarterback, the offense was a magical thing to watch week after week. It was Mahomes Magic.

The Chiefs put up points at a rate that would make a pinball machine blush, but the last two months have been a slog.

And so it was again Sunday against the Denver Broncos with first place in the AFC West on the line at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as defense and special teams paved the way to a 22-9 win.

The Chiefs (8-4) beat the Broncos (6-6) for the 12th consecutive time, a record for the 61-year-old rivalry, but the offense spent most of the game bogged down by dropped passes, penalties and the occasional turnover.

Take the second half, for example.

On the opening drive, and hoping to build on a 10-3 halftime lead, Mahomes had another pass go off a receiver’s hands for an interception early in the third quarter, when Tyreek Hill popped the ball into the air on a slant route.

It was Mahomes’ 12th pick of the season, which tied his career-high from 2018.

The Chiefs’ offense continued to be plagued by drops and penalties, which short-circuited additional drives as the Broncos hung around.

Fortunately, Kansas City’s defense has emerged as one of the best in the NFL in the last six weeks and forced Denver to go three-and-out after the pick.

The Chiefs, who have won five straight games, mustered one of three Harrison Butker field goals on the next drive, but failed to take advantage of Juan Thornhill’s first interception since October 2020.

Byron Pringle provided the key play that finally allowed Kansas City to pull away.

An injury to Chris Lammons pressed Pringle into duty as a gunner on the punt team and he took on two Broncos, blocking one into return specialist Diontae Spencer for a muffed punt that led to another Butker field goal.

Safety Daniel Sorenson, who lost his starting job a few games into the season, stepped up in a major way from there.

Another punching bag for the defense as it struggled through the first seven games, linebacker Ben Niemann, tipped a Teddy Bridgewater pass at the line of scrimmage.

Sorenson snagged the deflected pass and raced 75 yards for the game-icing touchdown.

Denver answered with its first touchdown capped by a 13-yard catch and run from running back Javonte Williams, who finished with 178 yards from scrimmage in the loss.

Sorenson stuffed the two-point conversion attempt and that’s as far the comeback went as the defense forced a turnover on downs after another Chiefs punt.

Coach Andy Reid improved to 20-3 all-time, including playoffs, after a bye week.

Kansas City scored a touchdown on its opening drive for the third time in its last four games, marching 72 on 12 plays after the defense forced a three-and-out to start the game.

Patrick Mahomes scored on a 10-yard scramble, his second rushing touchdown of the season.

Harrison Butker slid home a 56-yard field goal, which glanced through off the left upright, for a 10-0 lead later in the first quarter.It was Butker’s fifth field goal from 50-plus yards this season, which set a new franchise record .

Denver answered with a 42-yard field goal from Brandon McManus then tried to take the air of the game with its run game.

The Broncos started their next drive at the 3-yard line and embarked on a 20-play drive, including 12 carries for 52 yards, but the 88-yard march ended without points after linebacker Willie Gay Jr. and defensive end Melvin Ingram III stuff Williams for a 1-yard loss on fourth-and-2 at the Chiefs’ 8-yard line.