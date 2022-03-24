Deon Bush endures hilariously rough introduction to Chiefs Kingdom

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lost in the shuffle as news of Tyreek Hill’s fate with the Kansas City Chiefs gathered steam on social media, the team reportedly agreed to terms with former Chicago Bears safety Deon Bush.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Chiefs and Bush had agreed to terms on a one-year deal at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Four hours later, Bush took to Twitter to celebrate the signing and engage fans of his new team, posting “What’s up Chiefs Kingdom!!” on the social media site.

What’s up Chiefs Kingdom!! — Deon Bush (@deonbushlive2) March 23, 2022

One problem: Kansas City fans were in a tizzy on Twitter after NFL Network Reporter Ian Rapoport and others had broken the news that Hill’s camp was involved in trade talks .

Chiefs Kingdom was not happy, especially when word came down — around 11:30 a.m. — that Hill had been traded to Miami for five draft picks , including first- and second-round picks in next month’s NFL Draft.

“My bad y’all, I’ll hit y’all back later,” Bush wrote with a couple emojis of a man walking away.

My bad y’all, I’ll hit y’all back later 🚶🏾‍♂️🚶🏾‍♂️ — Deon Bush (@deonbushlive2) March 23, 2022

The 28-year-old Bush, who the Bears selected in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft out of the University of Miami (Florida), played in 11 games, including six starts, as a rookie.

He finished with 22 tackles that season before settling into a special-teams role for the next four years.

Bush enjoyed something of a breakout season in 2021, appearing in 14 games with four starts and finishing with career-highs for tackles (40), interceptions (two) and passes defended (five).

He brings depth to the safety position, especially in the event Daniel Sorensen and Armani Watts don’t return.

