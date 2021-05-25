Diamond duo: Gardner-Edgerton baseball, softball ready for state tournaments

GARDNER, Kan. — Kansas 6A has a new powerhouse on the diamonds.

After claiming regional championships earlier this month, Gardner-Edgerton High School is sending its baseball and softball teams to state tournaments beginning this week.

“Super proud of the boys and the girls. This is history in the making,” head softball coach Joanne Calvin said.

Her team is the fifth seed in the state quarterfinals after a 16-4 regular season.

“It doesn't matter where we are in the lineup," Calvin said. "They work together as a team."

Both teams have adopted an underdog mindset, hoping to show those near and far a "one-school" town can compete.

“Gardner isn’t really known for baseball,” senior outfielder Landon Turner said.

But this year's squad nabbed the No. 2 overall seed after a 20-2 regular season and region title.

“Even though we're the No. 2 seed, no one thinks we can do it,” senior Hayden Dyer said.

Baseball faces Topeka-Washburn (17-5) at 11 a.m. on May 27 while softball squares off at 1 p.m. against Garden City (19-3).