Discussion on sports betting turns into session about Kansas City Chiefs' future stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Following news last month that Kansas City Chiefs President Mark Donovan told reporters the team has fielded pitches from developers about relocating the team into Kansas, Missouri-side officials have responded with public statements and questions.

Now, a Chiefs representative says the team is potentially looking at the idea of renovating GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

The topic came up during a Missouri Senate Appropriations Committee meeting on legalizing sports betting on Wednesday.

Anne Scharf, Chiefs vice president of civic affairs, spoke at the hearing to express support for legalizing sports betting. After that, the conversation shifted.

"So, if we helped you make this money, we'd be guaranteed you won't leave us?" Sen. Barbara Anne Washington, (D-Jackson County) asked.

"Yeah, I've thanked Mr. Donovan for his timely remarks to the New York Times last week. He'll be here next time," Scharf replied. "So, I will start by saying that nothing that was shared last week at an NFL meeting that was covered by national news outlets had not been shared repeatedly with local news outlets over the past year," she continued.

Washington then pressed for answers from the Chiefs representative.

"We just want some commitment to Jackson County that we can keep you around. We've invested a lot in the Chiefs," Washington said.

"Right now, what we're doing actually is spending a considerable amount of money, the club is covering the cost, to do an extensive survey to figure out what's viable to renovate Arrowhead and that's really the first step," Scharf replied.

Scharf said the team's lease agreement is for nine more years and they're committed to it.

Scharf said they're now trying to figure out what's possible at Arrowhead and doubled down on one of her earlier comments. That did not sit well with Washington.

"It's new to us because the old man never, never ever, bless his soul, Mr. Hunt, would've ever said that he would leave us," Washington said. "We just want to put that on the record that we love the Chiefs and we would want the Chiefs to be committed to us or possibly give us $790 million, which we would rather have the team," she continued.

KSHB 41 reached out to the Chiefs to see if they had anything further to say, but they referred us to previous comments they've made about the situation.

Governor Mike Parson recently issued a statement about the topic.

“Missouri has been home to the Kansas City Chiefs for nearly 60 years, and we don’t anticipate that changing anytime soon. After my conversation with Mark Donovan, I assured him that Missouri will compete with any state trying to move the Chiefs from Missouri. My administration and I have a great working relationship with the Chiefs organization, and this will not change. We will continue to work together to make business decisions that benefit the Kansas City region, the state of Missouri, and OUR Missouri football team – the Kansas City Chiefs.”

