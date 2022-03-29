Watch
Report: Chiefs say they’ve been pitched to relocate stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Reed Hoffmann/AP
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, with fans flying their flags before a preseason NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Minnesota Vikings, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo.
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
Posted at 10:55 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 12:02:38-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have had an active off-season this year with trades, free agent signings and the upcoming draft.

The off-season chatter now also includes talk of the team’s long-term home.

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark, covering the NFL meetings this week in Palm Beach, Florida, tweeted an exchange Tuesday he had with Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

Clark tweeted Donovan saying the team has been approached by “Kansas developers” about possibly relocating to the state. Clark’s tweet included Donovan referencing the team’s connection to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and its connection to team founder Lamar Hunt.

Clark’s tweet drew the attention of Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, who expressed desire to keep the club in KCMO “for generations to come.”

A Chiefs spokesperson confirmed Donovan spoke with reporters Tuesday.

