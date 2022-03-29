Report: Chiefs say they’ve been pitched to relocate stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs have had an active off-season this year with trades, free agent signings and the upcoming draft.

The off-season chatter now also includes talk of the team’s long-term home.

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark, covering the NFL meetings this week in Palm Beach, Florida, tweeted an exchange Tuesday he had with Chiefs President Mark Donovan.

Clark tweeted Donovan saying the team has been approached by “Kansas developers” about possibly relocating to the state. Clark’s tweet included Donovan referencing the team’s connection to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and its connection to team founder Lamar Hunt.

Chiefs prez Mark Donovan, when asked this AM about potential new stadium options, said the team has considered options in state of Kansas. They like Arrowhead and legacy of Lamar Hunt’s stadium, but have been pitched by Kansas developers on a bunch of options. Something to watch. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) March 29, 2022

Clark’s tweet drew the attention of Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas, who expressed desire to keep the club in KCMO “for generations to come.”

Kansas City has proudly hosted the Chiefs since the early 1960s. We look forward to working with the Chiefs, our state of Missouri partners, and local officials to ensure the Chiefs remain home in Kansas City and Missouri for generations to come. https://t.co/h9XBn7L0VC — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) March 29, 2022

A Chiefs spokesperson confirmed Donovan spoke with reporters Tuesday.

