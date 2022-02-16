Chiefs offseason central: Everything Chiefs Kingdom needs to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like it will be a busy offseason for the Kansas City Chiefs , who need to rebuild the defensive line after last offseason’s offensive-line makeover.

Kansas City also has work to do at wide receiver and in the secondary, among other spots, in the quest to return to the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs are expected to have more cap space, especially if they make a few more contract moves , which would allow General Manager Brett Veach and his staff to be more active in free agency than the last two seasons.

Of course, they also have more needs to construct a championship-worthy roster and that starts with several looming free-agent decisions within the Chiefs’ roster.

Here’s “4th & 1” podcast analyst Nick Jacobs’ position-by-position analysis of the 2021 roster:

It’s not just the Chiefs’ roster that will in flux this offseason. Coach Andy Reid’s staff will also undergo changes.

Linebackers coach Matt House is returning to the college ranks as the new defensive coordinator at Louisiana State University.

Kansas City hired Joe Cullen as its new defensive line coach, shifting Brendan Daly to a role with linebackers.

Offensively, quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka has moved on to the New York Giants as offensive coordinator.

The Chiefs’ own offensive coordinator’s future is uncertain as well.

Eric Bieniemy missed out on a head coaching job for the fourth consecutive offseason, but there’s a chance he may not be staying in Kansas City, either.