Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs wide receiver, tight ends

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most NFL front offices keep trajectories on players from the beginning through the end of the season.

That evaluation includes grades from week-to-week or scouting reports on their improvement.

Over the next week, "4th & 1" podcast analyst Nick Jacobs will break down each position on the Chiefs' roster and where each player from 2021 is in their NFL career.

Here is a look at the wide receivers and tight ends:

Wide receivers

Tyreek Hill

The speedy Tyreek Hill is enters another contract season as arguably one of the five best receivers in the league. His presence forces teams to alter their coverage to respect his game-changing ability.

Hill is getting ready to enter the final three prime years of his career. The key for him will be taking care of his body and limiting muscle strains that could cause pulls and keep him out for extended periods of time.

Mecole Hardman

Former second-round pick Mecole Hardman Jr. had a couple of strong showings later in the season. The Chiefs were able to design some plays for him that limited contact, showcased his speed on the perimeter and allowed him to work in space.

Hardman doesn't necessary command the respect of opposing defenses and still struggles to beat press coverage at times. He also doesn't always seem to be on the same page with Patrick Mahomes on some of the reads.

The key for him will be to continue working on all those issues and spend as much time with his quarterback as he can to get on the same page.

Byron Pringle

Former Kansas State star Byron Pringle took a step forward in his development this season. He was able to make some plays in key situations and help put some games out of reach.

Pringle is also a quality returner on special teams and seemed to gain the trust of Mahomes at times on some key throws.

The biggest question going into this year will be if this is Pringle's ceiling four years into the league or is there more to tap into before he turns 29 in November.

Right now, he looks like a solid fourth or fifth receiver in the league.

Demarcus Robinson

Veteran Demarcus Robinson has been in the league for six years now and probably has reached his ceiling in the league.

He is a great blocking receiver and good gunner on special teams.

Robinson also is one of their better route-runners, but he lacks the explosiveness to be a routine factor. He also has awful ball security in the open field and struggled with some route adjustments in the AFC Championship Game.

At this stage in his career, he is a solid special-teams performer and a fifth receiver.

Marcus Kemp

Veteran Marcus Kemp has given everything he has to this franchise as a receiver. It just isn't enough to topple the receivers in front of him.

He is a strong gunner on special teams and a good special teams starter, but that is where his roster value seems to begin and end.

Daurice Fountain

Daurice Fountain deserves the chance to get another offseason in the scheme and see if he can find a little more connection with Mahomes during training camp and preseason.

He wasn't able to push himself past Robinson, Pringle and Hardman last season, but will more time change that?

Outlook: The Chiefs will need to heavily invest in the wide receiver position this offseason. Kansas City probably needs to find two veteran receivers and a developmental draft pick to keep them from leaning on Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce.

Significant additions at this spot would also put fear in opposing defenses once again.

Tight ends

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce arguably is the best tight end in the league right now.

Defenses have to chip and double him on most plays and he has yet to show a drop off in athletic ability despite the fact he will turn 33 this year.

Kelce would benefit from improved production from the receiver position. The Chiefs also probably will need begin limiting his snaps with each season to keep him fresh and healthy.

He needed more breaks this season, and that isn't his fault. It just comes with playing in nine NFL seasons and having been the primary target of most opposing defenses.

The Chiefs need to start finding a happy medium to increase Kelce's longevity.

Blake Bell

Wichita native Blake Bell can be a solid contributor in the passing offense to convert some short-yardage situations.

He also is arguably one of the best blocking tight ends in the league.

Bell deserves a roster spot on his blocking alone. It opens a lot up for the offense with his ability to pull.

Noah Gray

Noah Gray was also going to be a project in his development.

He didn't show top end speed coming out of Duke, but Gray showed a knack for being able to fight through tackles for some tough yards and help convert some short-yardage situations.

Jody Fortson

Training-camp darling Jody Fortson's Achilles injury took away a chance for the Chiefs to evaluate what type of weapon he could be in their passing attack.

Still, Fortson had started to show promise an athletic tight end who could be a key possession receiver for them. He has the ability to win the jump ball and enough athleticism to be a threat in the scheme.

How long it will take for him to regain his old form off the Achilles injury? That will be the biggest question for him headed into 2022.

Outlook: The Chiefs added multiple athletic tight ends to the practice squad that could potentially create the impact needed to help Kelce reduce his snap count. Long-term the Chiefs will need to find Kelce's heir apparent before Father Time catches up with him.

The next evaluation in the series will be the offensive line on Saturday.

Additional Chiefs roster evaluations

Feb. 10 | Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs quarterbacks, running backs