Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs quarterbacks, running backs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most NFL front offices keep trajectories on players from the beginning through the end of the season.

That evaluation includes grades from week-to-week or scouting reports on their improvement.

Over the next week, "4th & 1" podcast analyst Nick Jacobs will break down each position on the Chiefs' roster and where each player from 2021 is in their NFL career.

Here is a look at the quarterbacks and running backs:

Quarterbacks

Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes is arguably the best in the game at what he does with the rare arm talent teams crave in a franchise quarterback and the work ethic to match it.

Mahomes is now entering the next phase in his career, when defenses are going to utilize a mix of spies, zone coverage and two-deep shells to take away explosive plays.

Teams are going to challenge him to work within the structure of the pocket and dare him to throw within tight windows created by the coverage.

The key for him this offseason will be continuing to work his receivers on what he sees in various coverage they have faced and how to adjust, especially for those pass-catchers not named Tyreek Hill or Travis Kelce.

Mahomes also needs to work with his offensive line on his drops combined with their sets, so he can continually get comfortable in the pocket.

Lastly, he needs to consistently enhance the muscle memory of his footwork on some throws.

Defenses will challenge Mahomes' and the Chiefs' patience on offense for the foreseeable future.

Chad Henne

Veteran Chad Henne is nearing the end of his career and likely the end of his mentorship with Mahomes.

He was a great set of eyes for Mahomes to have in the film room and on the field.

Henne also could make some throws in a pinch, but the run game helped him a great deal in the games in which he played.

Shane Buechele

Undrafted rookie Shane Buechele looked routinely inaccurate during training camp. His timing was off at times and he seemed overwhelmed with the reads at times.

But Buechele showed good athletic ability on the run and out of the pocket.

Fast forward to preseason, Buechele looked like a gamer once the lights came on. He had some impressive throws, good timing and accuracy.

Buechele's key was that he refused to lose. He had this drive to convert each down.

A Texas transfer who finished his college career at Southern Methodist, Buechele still needs a couple years of seasoning, but he showcased promise worth developing.

Outlook: The Chiefs are obviously set at QB1. The interesting decision is if there is a veteran out there who can help Mahomes continue to grow while also pushing him in practices as the second quarterback.

Running backs

Jerick McKinnon

Former Minnesota and San Francisco running back Jerick McKinnon showcased the speed the Chiefs' offense needed during a stretch of their playoff run.

He looked fresh and explosive with a good juke, great vision, smooth catching in the flats, a physical presence when rising into defenders and great acceleration when he needed it.

The knock on McKinnon will be if he can hold up at the age of 30 with two previous knee injuries, but at the very least he can provide a great rotational back at the right price.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a first-round pick in 2020, is a player who still hasn't found his stride in the NFL.

He is starting to become an injury-prone player you can only count on for half the season, expecting him to miss three to four games per year.

Edwards-Helaire appears to have lost some of his explosiveness after his 2020 injury in New Orleans.

Late last season, he had a couple promising designed counter runs that showcased the ability he showed at LSU, but Edwards-Helaire has yet to show the consistent ability to create on his own with his vision.

At this stage in his career, Edwards-Helaire is a change of pace rotational back.

Darrel Williams

Another former LSU running back, Darrel Williams, is a quality power running back. He shines when he is allowed to lower his shoulders and get the tough yards between the tackles.

Williams also is a solid pass-catcher in the flats, but his ability to get those yards has more to do with spacing of the routes given his lack of top-end acceleration.

He has earned the opportunity to test the open market in his prime, and his toughness would be welcome on any team.

Derrick Gore

Derrick Gore is a good one-cut-and-go running back. He needs to get up field quickly find the lane and get what he can before defenses catch up to him.

Gore has really good vision and a good jump cut to go with it. He remains more of a rotational back at 28 years old rather than a feature back.

Michael Burton

Fullback Michael Burton is a quality blocker in short-yardage situations. He helped fill the gaps when Williams needed a break on short-yardage runs.

Burton is primarily on the roster to be a solid and physical special teams starter.

Outlook: The Chiefs need to add significant explosive ability to their backfield in a feature back.

It also wouldn't hurt to add in rotational speed, which would keep defenses honest when the feature back goes out.

