Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs offensive linemen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most NFL front offices keep trajectories on players from the beginning through the end of the season.

That evaluation includes grades from week-to-week or scouting reports on their improvement.

Over the next week, "4th & 1" podcast analyst Nick Jacobs will break down each position on the Chiefs' roster and where each player from 2021 is in their NFL career.

Here is a look at the offensive line:

Orlando Brown Jr.

During his first season with the Chiefs, Orlando Brown Jr. provided a stable presence at the left-tackle position and he doesn't have a ton of wear and tear to be concerned about.

Brown's long arms are what separate him at the tackle position. He can use them to keep defenders from routinely getting into his chest.

The challenge for him will be losing weight this offseason to help with the speed in his kick step and his ability to pull, so it doesn't look so lumbering for him. It will hopefully help him get through his set quicker, so speed-rushers can't rip through at the corner.

Slimming down also would hopefully help be able to counter versus the inside-shoulder moves, which some ends set him up on.

Finally, it might help Brown be able to get a better bend, so he can drive defenders off the ball consistently in the run game and keep his feet moving.

Brown has a habit of stopping his feet at times and not always continuing to block through the whistle.

Joe Thuney

Former New England standout Joe Thuney is a good pulling guard and reliable in pass protection.

The key for him this offseason will be to continue maintaining or building up his strength for his anchor and enhancing his drive blocks.

Creed Humphrey

Second-round pick Creed Humphrey just needs to continue to work on his strength for his anchor and run blocks.

He can get out into space with ease, combination blocks well and has a grip strength that can frustrate rushers.

Humphrey will need to study film, paying particular attention to how teams have utilized the spy in the past against Patrick Mahomes and the fronts defenses showed against the Chiefs this season.

Trey Smith

Sixth-round pick Trey Smith's biggest challenge was not getting beat at times on his inside shoulder and being able to find an angle to negate a defender, if they are starting to get by him.

He had some trouble at times on delayed rushes, but that can be corrected with film study.

Also, anything Smith can do to keep his weight in check and increase his flexibility will always be important in keeping an edge as his career advances.

Andrew Wylie

Veteran Andrew Wylie did the best he could at right tackle this season after being pressed into action with injuries to Lucas Niang and Mike Remmers.

He was serviceable at the position despite being a natural guard.

Wylie has the athletic ability to be versatile and fill at tackle, but he also could be a starting guard for multiple NFL teams.

He shines as a run-blocker, capable of blocking effectively in both power and zone styles, so expect him to get plenty of attention on the open market as a free agent.

Nick Allegretti

Backup interior offensive lineman Nick Allegretti is a capable starting guard who is one of the Chiefs' better run-blockers off the bench.

Next season will be a contract year for him but with Thuney and Smith seemingly locked into the starting lineup, Allegretti may not see a ton of time.

But he will be a top reserve on the interior at all three spots.

Austin Blythe

During his first season in Kansas City, Austin Blythe showed a good anchor and the ability to rotate in at all three interior positions at training camp before suffering a hernia.

He rarely saw the field after that, though that is a good thing in the sense it means the Chiefs didn't have significant injuries to most of their starters.

Lucas Niang

Playing his first NFL season after opting out in 2020, Lucas Niang looked out of shape as the season went along, but his kick step was improved.

He looked comfortable at the right-tackle spot before his patella tendon tear.

Niang, a former third-round pick from Texas Christian, was a solid run-blocker before his midseason rib injury, but he may have a long road in front of him with the knee injury. The Chiefs may not be able to pencil him in for the next year.

Mike Remmers

Veteran Mike Remmers suffered a back injury early in training camp and it lingered all season. He also sustained a back injury the October meeting against Buffalo.

Before that, Remmers was a serviceable tackle, but the back issues are likely to keep flaring up until he retires.

Prince Tega Wanogho

During training camp, Prince Tega Wanogho looked serviceable at tackle.

He didn't get overwhelmed off the edge or get bulled over, but his kick step could be a bit timid at times.

Wanogho remains a developmental tackle who is somewhat of an unknown entering 2022.

Kyle Long

Former Pro Bowler Kyle Long was unable to showcase himself during training camp and most of the season after his leg injury.

Even if he'd won the starting right guard job, Long probably would have been replaced by Smith at some point during the season either way.

Outlook: The Chiefs have additional depth in veteran Roderick Johnson that could work at tackle or guard like Wylie. And they have developed Darryl Williams as a backup center the past couple of years. The team should be set along the interior. The concern will be adding additional depth at the tackle position or even a starting right tackle.

Up next in the series, Nick Jacobs will break down the defensive line.

Additional Chiefs roster evaluations

Feb. 10 | Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs quarterbacks, running backs

Feb. 11 | Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs wide receivers, tight ends

Feb. 13 | Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs defensive linemen

Feb. 14 | Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs linebackers

Feb. 15 | Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs cornerbacks, safeties

More Chiefs offseason analysis