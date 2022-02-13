Nick Jacobs: Evaluating Chiefs defensive linemen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Most NFL front offices keep trajectories on players from the beginning through the end of the season.

That evaluation includes grades from week-to-week or scouting reports on their improvement.

Over the next week, "4th & 1" podcast analyst Nick Jacobs will break down each position on the Chiefs' roster and where each player from 2021 is in their NFL career.

Here is a look at the defensive line:

Defensive end

Melvin Ingram

A former Pro Bowler with the Chargers, Melvin Ingram immediately became the best edge rusher on the Chiefs' roster within weeks of joining via trade with Pittsbuegh.

He combines a good blend of speed and violent power that the team lacked opposite of Chris Jones, who started the year at end and moved back to tackle after Ingram's arrival.

Ingram remains a good bull rusher for 32 years old, still showing a knack for bending the corner and ripping through the tackle's arm to close on the quarterback.

The 10-year veteran plays with an attitude and intensity that rubbed off on the rest of the defense and helped them shine in November, December and portions of January.

Ingram can still be a quality rotational end with a couple years left in the tank if he splits the snaps and limits the wear and tear during the offseason programs.

Frank Clark

Two years ago after arriving via trade from Seattle, Frank Clark showcased why the team traded for him, bringing an attitude to the defense that helped them get over the hump. He also had some crucial pressures and sacks in playoffs that year.

Clark reportedly tore two ulnar collateral ligaments in his elbow during the 2018 season with the Seahawks. He admitted on Nov. 10, 2019, in a press conference with the Chiefs to having "a pinched nerve since the end of training camp," which proved very painful to play through and left his fingers numb at times.

It showed on coaches' film when his elbows appeared to be heavily wrapped at times throughout various points of the past couple of seasons.

As a result, Clark didn't appear to be able to utilize his bull rush at times and had to rely on his spin moves or attempting to bend around the corner to create pressure.

He also dealt with a hamstring issue this season, which appeared to slow him down at times.

The Chiefs will have to balance Clark's cap number versus how much he can bounce back from injury at the age of 29.

Mike Danna

Backup Mike Danna has developed into a solid run-support defender on the edge with the strength to take on blocks and hold the edge.

Danna just struggles to provide an athletic pass rush in a reasonable amount of time. He is more reliant on the corners forcing the quarterback to hold onto the ball and out-hustling the offensive line versus getting to the quarterback in 4 seconds or less.

Alex Okafor

Veteran Alex Okafor provided the team an experienced end with above-average athletic ability for his age.

While he struggled to provide pressure on the quarterback, Okafor improved at holding the edge in run support and not getting blown off the ball.

Joshua Kaindoh

Rookie fifth-round pick Joshua Kaindoh has a high athletic ceiling, but it's going to take significant time to develop.

He was learning in camp how to utilize his rush moves and setup the tackles in the pros with combination moves, but spent most of the regular season on injured reserve.

Kaindoh will likely take a couple more years to develop his potential, especially if injuries continue to sideline him.

Defensive tackles

Chris Jones

All-Pro Chris Jones is arguably one of the top three defensive tackles in the league when he is in form.

He has lightning-quick acceleration and quick hands, which allow him to defeat offensive lineman in under 2 seconds.

Jones is at his best when he is allowed to attack up field and shoot the gap. He is a disruptive force against interior offensive lineman.

The experiment at defensive end negated much of what made him one of the best in the league.

Jones struggled in space and didn't look comfortable attacking the quarterback from the edge. He also looked sluggish down the stretch after his bout with COVID-19.

Derrick Nnadi

Now a free agent, Derrick Nnadi is a strong run-support defensive tackle. He can hold two defenders at the line of scrimmage and not get blown off the ball.

Once the passing down arrives, he needs to leave the field, because he can't provide enough athletic ability in his pass rush.

Nnadi heads into free agency as a run-down defensive tackle who likely won't earn a huge contract on the open market.

Jarran Reed

Former Seattle defensive tackle Jarran Reed was brought into the help the team get a jolt with its interior pass rush.

Initially, the Chiefs thought Reed inside and Jones as an end would help the team create a reliable pass rush. Unfortunately, it just made them weaker at two positions until Ingram came to town.

Reed struggled to find his footing in the scheme throughout much of the season. He looked lost at times and the burst he had with the Seahawks didn't seem to be there.

Eventually, Reed was able to make some effort plays during the back half of the season, but not enough to warrant more than veteran minimum next season.

Tershawn Wharton

A former undrafted player, Tershawn Wharton, is a solid rotational pass rusher who allows Jones to take occasional breaks on pass-rushing downs.

He has good acceleration for his size and continues to improve with his pass-rushing moves in addition to starting to figure out how to set up linemen with the snaps he has available to him.

Next season is an opportunity for Wharton to force his way into more snaps on the field. Otherwise, he will lock in his place as a rotational pass-rushing three tech.

Khalen Saunders

During training camp, Khalen Saunders showed promise with increased power on his bull rushes and quicker moves on his swim, club and rip moves.

He also had a strong showing in the run support against Tennessee before he got hurt. Saunders showed an ability to take on some double teams and not get moved by a good Titans offensive line.

Unfortunately, the injury bug has caught up with him multiple times in his career and hindered his development.

Next season may be make-or-break for his career.

Outlook: Kansas City has added some additional defensive linemen through reserve/future contracts, but the team will need an overhaul in the pass-rushing department.

The group was sloppy in its discipline at various times during the season with pass-rush lanes, especially in the AFC Championship Game when it was needed the most.

More importantly, that lack quick acceleration off the edges and opposite Jones left the Chiefs unable to routinely get to the quarterback effectively with four rushers. They also don't have the collective acceleration and lateral quickness to effectively run twists, games, and stunts.

Kansas City was 29th in sacks in 2021 despite having two defenders paid in the top 10 at their positions.

The Chiefs will need at least three to four additional pass rushers to pair with Chris Jones to make the needed impact for this defense.

Up next in the series, Nick Jacobs will break down the linebackers.

