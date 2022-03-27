Kansas City Chiefs introduce newly acquired RB Ronald Jones II

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs announced Sunday that they have signed running back Ronald Jones II.

Jones was previously confirmed to be joining the club by Steinberg Sports.

The former Buccaneer spoke to reporters Sunday on his move to Kansas City.

"I think my skillset translates perfectly," Jones said. "I'm ready for the challenge. I'm ready to put in the work."

The newly acquired player said he and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire will be "a great one-two punch," complimenting one another's strengths.

Jones has previous experience playing with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has also been acquired by the Chiefs , at the University of Southern California.

"JuJu, he's a physical great athlete...I'm excited to get to work with him again. We bring a lot of success where we go so I'll be anticipating that," Jones said.

RELATED | One-on-one with new Chiefs receiver Juju Smith-Schuster

After Jones' ankle kept him out of the playoffs last season, he says his ankle has healed and he is cleared to play.

Playtime is one factor Jones says he is looking forward to in Kansas City.

"Andy Reid's system — everybody's going to eat — so excited to see my number get called."

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Jones says he is ready to get in on the action.

"I'm ready for the challenge. I'm ready to put in the work and win a second Super Bowl."

