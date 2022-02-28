Possible Chiefs defensive end, edge rusher targets in free agency: Nick Jacobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — During the 2021 regular season, the Kansas City Chiefs' defensive ends combined for 10 of the team's 31 total sacks.

Much like last offseason's focus on rebuilding the offensive line, Kansas City must significantly improve along the defensive line to help take some of the pressure off the offense. That includes finding players who can get after the quarterback off the edge.

Here are some defensive ends in free agency who can help the Chiefs turn up the pressure:

Best free-agent DE fits for Chiefs

1. Randy Gregory, Cowboys

Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory is a quick-twitch athlete who has explosive lateral quickness. He is overwhelming on twist, games and stunts with that quickness.

Gregory is a finesse-style rusher. Although he can hold the edge when needed, he isn’t going to win with power. He is a speed rusher — and a dynamic one at that — forcing offensive tackles to hold him routinely.

2. Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins

Miami defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is a solid rotational power rusher.

He shines on twist and stunts, is a good hand fighter, and has a good bull rush and a good club move to go with it.

Ogbah, who had 5.5 sacks and 32 tackles in 10 games with the Chiefs in 2019, isn’t going to win with alarming speed, but he is a great contain power rusher who comes in under control and remains solid against the run.

3. Von Miller, Rams

Former Denver Broncos All-Pro and current Los Angeles Rams defensive end Von Miller has impressive athletic ability for his age.

He still has good explosion around the corner and remains capable of turning on a switch and closing.

Miller, who has 13 sacks in 18 career games against Kansas City, also can still hold the edge, but rushing the passer remains his most valuable skill.

Miller is savvy with his rushes and in calculating the angles available before he turns on the acceleration. He would be a really good rotational rusher.

4. Charles Harris, Lions

Former University of Missouri star defensive end Charles Harris has good acceleration and great change of direction.

He is comfortable with his hand in the dirt, has good closing speed and is capable of changing speed into power.

Harris, a Lincoln Prep graduate and former first-round pick by Miami, has a quick spin move, a good bull rush and a nice dip. He would be a strong rotational rusher.

5. Obo Okoronkwo, Rams

Los Angeles Rams reserve edge rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo has a lot of untapped potential and is out of place in the Rams' scheme.

He has serious burst and speed around the corner, but he needs to keep working on his strength.

Okoronkwo is more of speed rusher at this time with a good spin move. He isn’t able to routinely turn speed into power yet, but the possibility is there with the right coaching.

6. Arden Key, 49ers

After a disappointing run with the Raiders, Arden Key started to unlock his potential last season in San Francisco.

He is a rotational power rusher who can be serviceable on the edge on second downs and dominant at defensive tackle on long down-and-distances.

Key's long arms and ability to bull rush with good rip moves help him shine against interior offensive linemen. He probably will struggle on the edge against the run, but he is a pass-rushing force inside.

Players who didn't make the cut

Harold Landry, Titans

Tennessee defensive end Harold Landry has really good speed especially as a wide nine, when he is able to scream up the field.

He also has great lateral speed, allowing Landry to stop and start with explosion.

However, Landry struggles getting off blocks and isn’t violent enough with his hands. Athletically, he is one of the best pass rushers on the market, but he struggles to set the edge on a routine basis.

Chandler Jones, Cardinals

Arguably the biggest name in the free-agent market is Arizona's Chandler Jones, but he's going to need to be on a pitch count at this stage in his career with his lateral movement becoming a struggle.

Jones has solid power and is capable of holding the edge. He has the ideal build for an edge rusher.

His five game sack performance was primarily because of Taylor Lewan coming off a knee injury and the backup tackle Kendall Lamb. Jones is a savvy rusher but his athletic ability is more straight line and get up field.

RELATED | Possible Chiefs wide receiver targets in free agency

Some key NFL dates to remember:

March 8: NFL teams must make franchise-tag decisions by 3 p.m. Central;

March 14: Teams are allowed to begin negotiating with free agents at 11 a.m. during the "legal tampering period;"

March 16: The 2022-23 NFL League Year officially begins at 3 p.m. Central, allowing players and teams to execute new contracts.