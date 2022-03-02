Possible Chiefs secondary targets in free agency: Nick Jacobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and defensive backs coach Dave Merritt have been able to field a solid secondary despite arguably not having premium athletes.

The secondary may be in flux for 2022 if Tyrann Mathieu leaves in free agency.

The Chiefs seem to value versatile safeties with range, strong play recognition, a grasp of the scheme, and the ability to provide run support.

Outside, Kansas City appears to like cornerbacks with high athletic ceiling who are capable of both man and zone coverage as well as corners who can decipher and adjust quickly in pattern matching.

Here are some secondary players who could fit the bill in free agency:

Best free-agent safety fits for Chiefs

1. Jessie Bates, Bengals

Cincinnati's Jessie Bates has the range to be a center-field safety. He can play single-high, two-deep and cover three.

Bates tracks the ball with the best of them and can run halfway across the field to knock away the deep ball.

With his range and ball-tracking skills, he will either get tagged by the Bengals or get paid top dollar on the open market.

2. Marcus Williams, Saints

New Orleans' Marcus Williams is going to be one of the most popular safeties on the market with his range.

Williams is great in cover two, cover three and cover four, showcasing great ability in all three coverages.

He also is capable of playing single-high by himself with his range, tracks the ball well and closes quickly, but what really separates him is his physicality and willingness to provide run support.

3. Xavier Woods, Vikings

Minnesota's Xavier Woods has the athletic ability to play both single-high and two-deep coverage.

He has good acceleration, anticipates route combinations well from his tape study, tracks the ball well and is willing to tackle in run support.

Woods also is a strong blitzer off the edge.

4. Marcus Maye, Jets

The New York Jets' Marcus Maye has athletic ability to cover half of the field.

The Jets tried to keep him in two-deep or have him down in the box to help in run support, where he is willing to dodge blocks and make his presence known with physical tackling.

Maye tracks the ball well and can make some tough interceptions.

5. Quandre Diggs, Seahawks

Seattle's Quandre Diggs has the athletic range to play free safety or be a physical strong safety.

He delivers the wood on each hit, has explosive straight-line speed and a solid tackler, but he is coming off an ankle injury.

6. Jordan Whitehead, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's Jordan Whitehead is a downhill strong safety, who is at his best in underneath coverage and when he is able to lower the boom over the middle or in the flats.

He is a physical run-support safety, but also a very physical blitzer.

7. Jayron Kearse, Cowboys

Dallas' Jayron Kearse can be a real asset as a strong safety in the box or covering tight ends up the field.

He is solid in run support and willing to get physical in man coverage, but he's also solid in zone coverage, making him a potential replacement if Daniel Sorensen were to move on.

Best free-agent CB fits for Chiefs

1. JC Jackson, Patriots

New England's JC Jackson doesn’t need flawless technique, because his quarter-turns and closing ability are able to keep him in position on most plays.

He is comfortable in man and zone coverages.

Jackson has a great feel for receivers' routes and an impressive ability to close down space. Once he spots the ball, he tracks and closes well on it.

Jackson doesn’t have much panic in his game.

2. Bryce Callahan, Broncos

Denver's Bryce Callahan played outside for the Broncos down the stretch and is comfortable in both man and zone coverages.

Callahan closes well on downhill plays and shows good acceleration. He also is capable of helping in run support and willing to get physical.

3. Kyle Fuller, Broncos

Denver's Kyle Fuller worked in the slot near the end of the year.

He looked more comfortable in off and soft zone coverages, but he is capable of working in man.

4. Ahkello Witherspoon, Steelers

Pittsburgh's Ahkello Witherspoon has good athletic ability, reads routes well and drives on the intended receiver, especially in off and soft coverages.

He is capable of playing man and zone, blankets receivers well, and understands how to force them to the sidelines.

Witherspoon is aggressive in run support and forcing deflections.

5. Tre Herndon, Jaguars

Jacksonville's Tre Herndon worked inside for the Jaguars.

He has good arm length and good acceleration to go with it.

Herndon is capable of getting physical with receivers and blitzing off the edge. He also can decipher and adjust coverage when the receivers switch.

6. Sidney Jones, Seahawks

Seattle's Sidney Jones has good athletic ability, nice acceleration and a violent rake.

He is very physical in run support and at his best when allowed to play off and soft in zone then drive on the football.

Jones' aggressiveness in driving on the football can bite him against double moves.

RELATED | Possible Chiefs wide receiver targets in free agency

RELATED | Possible Chiefs defensive end targets in free agency

RELATED | Possible Chiefs defensive tackle targets in free agency

Some key NFL dates to remember:

