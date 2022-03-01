Possible Chiefs defensive tackle targets in free agency: Nick Jacobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After moving back inside, defensive tackle Chris Jones led the Kansas City Chiefs with nine sacks, while the rest of the interior defensive line combined for 7.5 sacks.

For Kansas City, that isn't ideal production and a big reason why Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach may have to pay for additional reinforcements to help collapse the pocket on opposing quarterbacks.

Here are some rushers to keep an eye on:

Best free-agent DE fits for Chiefs

1. Tim Settle, Commanders

Washington defensive tackle Tim Settle would be an ideal "one technique," or nose tackle, in the Chiefs' scheme.

He has great size, which allows him to be stout at the point of attack, but he's even better when allowed to attack and get upfield.

Settle has better lateral quickness than you would expect, a good bull rush, nice club move and strong rip when needed. He would shine in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s system.

2. Larry Ogunjobi, Bengals

Cincinnati defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi provides serious rotational value at multiple spots. He is able to rush from a zero technique, one tech and three tech and he has serious speed to get up field.

Ogunjobi is an explosive athlete and closes quickly upfield. He also has good lateral movement and would be a nightmare on twist and stunts with Jones.

3. BJ Hill, Bengals

Ogunjobi's teammate, BJ Hill, is capable of being a solid run defender, but he will struggle against double teams and gets knocked back.

He lacks lateral quickness for long periods of time, but he can provide an initial change of direction before he gets tired.

Hill is able to hold up in one-on-one situations and reads screens well.

4. DJ Jones, 49ers

San Francisco defensive tackles DJ Jones is an athletic, pass-rushing one tech with a good combination of burst and power.

Jones has a good swim and rip moves along with a serviceable bull rush. He has good lateral movement, sprints down the line of scrimmage and gives what he has each play.

Jones is capable of taking a majority of the snaps., but he'll struggle to hold the point against double teams.

5. DaQuan Jones, Panthers

Carolina defensive tackle DaQuan Jones would be a good one technique, similar to Mike Pennel. He has a strong grip and extension to keep offensive linemen disengaged and shucks them to make the tackle.

Jones has a solid athletic ability for a one tech and would fit in well with the twist and stunts. He doesn’t have elite lateral ability, but Jones would still be an upgrade with good club and rip moves to go with his bull rush.

6. Maliek Collins, Texans

Houston defensive tackle Maliek Collins would a rotational one tech. He has solid lateral quickness and doesn’t give up on the play.

Collins, a Kansas City native and Center High School graduate, has a good rip move and solid bull rush. He has good athletic ability for a one tech, preferring to shoot the gap rather than take on blocks, when possible.

7. Brandon Williams, Ravens

Baltimore defensive tackles Brandon Williams remains a disruptive run defender at age 33 and still has some lateral quickness left.

Williams, a St. Louis native, can bull rush his way into the backfield, but he has no ability to sprint down the line at his size.

8. Taven Bryan, Jaguars

Jacksonville defensive tackle Taven Bryan has good size and athletic ability.

He shows a solid swim move with a rip move to go with it and would be a good rotational tackle as a one or three technique.

New Chiefs defensive line coach Joe Cullen would know what to expect from Bryan, given their times together with the Jaguars.

9. Nathan Shepherd, Jets

Jets defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd is a player who never reached his full potential in New York.

He is a rotational pass rusher who can run at the zero, one and three techniques.

Shepherd has the athletic ability to shoot the gap and get up field and also plays with high energy.

Players who didn't make the cut

Calais Campbell, Ravens

Williams' Baltimore teammate, Calais Campbell, is on his last leg as a pass rusher.

He can still hold guys up at the line of scrimmage and not get moved, but he little explosiveness and no lateral quickness left.

Folorunso Fatukasi, Jets

Shepherd's teammate, fellow Jets defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, has a good build and long arms, but he lacks the athletic ability to bolster the pass rush.

