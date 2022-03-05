Possible Chiefs offensive tackle targets in free agency: Nick Jacobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Left tackle isn't a necessity for the Kansas City Chiefs, assuming Orlando Brown Jr. will be retained through a franchise tag or a long-term extension.

But if the Chiefs don't have the salary-cap room to retain Brown's services and have to look in a different direction, they still need to be ready.

The Chiefs probably will have to resolve their right-tackle situation with a player currently not on the free-agent market or through the draft.

Here are a few left-tackle options:

Best free-agent OT fits for Chiefs

Terron Armstead, Saints

New Orleans' Terron Armstead has a smooth glide in his kickstep and the athletic ability to reach two gaps over.

Armstead is capable of locking onto a defender with a strong grip and negating the lineman. He picks up and passes off well when teams use stunts, games and twists.

He has the athletic ability to remain light on his feet and not get beat to the edge.

Armstead is always looking for the angle to reach or seal off a defender and is relentless in working for that angle. He recently had knee surgery, which will be something teams will need to get a physical on before committing long-term money.

Eric Fisher, Colts

Indianapolis' Eric Fisher is getting back to who he was before the ruptured Achilles in the AFC Championship Game during the 2020 season.

The former Chiefs No. 1 overall pick is a little susceptible to inside moves on his kick step, but he has regained the athletic ability to ride defenders past the corner.

Fisher is still a physical runner blocker and capable of drive-blocking a defender back or running them down the line. He still gives up his inside chest at times on his punch, but he has a good re-anchor to stop the occasional bull rushes.

RELATED | Possible Chiefs wide receiver targets in free agency RELATED | Possible Chiefs defensive end targets in free agency

RELATED | Possible Chiefs defensive tackle targets in free agency

RELATED | Possible Chiefs secondary targets in free agency

RELATED | Possible Chiefs linebacker targets in free agency

Some key NFL dates to remember:

