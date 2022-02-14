Report: Eric Bieniemy expected to meet with Andy Reid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is expected to meet with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid soon as his one-year deal is set to expire, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Schefter also reported that Bieniemy has considered coaching in college, listening to other offers or taking the year off.

The nine-year Chiefs coaching veteran has interviewed for 14 of 31 other NFL teams around the league since 2019. He recently interviewed for the Denver Broncos position in January that eventually went to Nathaniel Hackett.

A little over a week ago, he interviewed for the New Orleans Saints job that was accepted by former defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

Bieniemy joined Reid in 2013 as the Chiefs running backs coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018 after the departure of Matt Nagy to the Chicago Bears.

The four-year offensive coordinator has led the offense to a top-six finish in total yards all four seasons at the helm.

Bieniemy began his coaching career with University of Colorado in 2001 as running backs coach. He moved on to UCLA in 2003 for the same position.

Bieniemy then made his way to the NFL as the Minnesota Vikings running backs coach from 2006 till 2010. He left to re-join the University of Colorado as the offensive coordinator before his arrival in Kansas City.

Bieniemy was a second-round pick out of Colorado in 1991 at running back. He played for the San Diego Chargers (1991-94), Cincinnati Bengals (1995-98) and Philadelphia Eagles (1999).

