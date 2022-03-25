New Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling wants to be part of championship team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs introduced their newest wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling Friday afternoon, one day after announcing they signed the former Green Bay Packer.

The addition of Valdes-Scantling to the team came just a day after the Chiefs traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins for five draft picks.

Valdes-Scantling said the departure of Hill did impact his decision to sign with the Chiefs — KC was not on his radar until his agent called him and said Hill might be traded.

"I think with the departure of him, it gave me a really big opportunity to be a big impact," Valdes-Scantling said.

Although the Chiefs weren't initially on his radar, Valdes-Scantling said that he wanted to be part of a championship team.

"I didn't want to go to lose," he said. "It's not always about the money. I was pitched on the opportunity that you can come in and contribute and come in and be something special."

The four-season veteran wide receiver also said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called him when he came to Kansas City.

"He called me as soon as I landed in KC that he wanted me here," Valdes-Scantling said.

Valdes-Scantling said he's grateful for the opportunity to build a good relationship with the MVP quarterback.

"Having the opportunity to build something long-term with Pat will be life-changing," Valdes-Scantling said.

Valdes-Scantling joins newly-signed wide receivers Juju Smith-Schuster and Corey Coleman as well as current Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman.