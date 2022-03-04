Possible Chiefs running back targets in free agency: Nick Jacobs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Don't be shocked if the Kansas City Chiefs want to find more dynamic speed at running back during the offseason.

Kansas City was able to get what they needed at the spot out of Jerick McKinnon eventually last season, but the roster would benefit from additional rotational help.

These four running backs could provide a blend of speed or power to compliment the offense:

Best free-agent running back fits for Chiefs

1. Raheem Mostert, 49ers

San Francisco's Raheem Mostert is coming off a knee injury and how his speed bounces back is an unknown at this time.

The Miami Dolphins and 49ers will both likely be in the mix for his services. When he is healthy, Mostert can hit home runs on zone runs, in the screen game and out of the flats.

His dynamic speed would be a game-breaker if he returns to form.

2. JD McKissic, Commanders

Washington's J.D. McKissic is an explosive back. He runs well out of shotgun, is physical in pass protection, and is dynamic in the flats and out on screens.

McKissic would be lethal in the Chiefs' offense out of shotgun. He is very similar to McKinnon in his style and speed.

3. Rashad Penny, Seahawks

Seattle's Rashad Penny is a blend of speed and power. He has good vision, sees the cutbacks lanes and hits the hole quickly to get north/south without hesitation.

He is at his best when the quarterback is under center or running the option.

Penny also can run in shotgun, but it isn’t as fluid.

4. Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers

Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette is capable of winning out of shotgun.

He has a little bit more pop when the quarterback is under center and the offense runs a gap style.

Fournette would replace Chiefs free-agent Darrel Williams' physical style of running.

While Fournette lacks top end speed, he delivers a boom and is capable of catching passes in the flats. He must get up field quickly, because he lacks a ton of wiggle.

