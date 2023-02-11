DJ 41: Chiefs Kingdom gets musically creative ahead of Super Bowl LVII

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With less than 36 hours before Sunday’s Super Bowl LVII, one corner of Chiefs Kingdom is turned up — the musical kingdom.

Chiefs fans have a long history of turning to music to get in the football spirit.

The current Super Bowl era came with a Chiefs standard, "Red Kingdom" by Tech N9ne.

But there are plenty more Chiefs songs — in many other genres — to explore.

Earlier this year, the Kansas City Chiefs commissioned "El Corrido de los Chiefs."

If you’re looking to tap your toe to a beat, Kevin London might have an answer.

Musician John Long gave us a heads up after the Chiefs won the AFC Championship about his song, “Swagger back.”

The Heartland Men’s Chorus Kansas City put together a musical challenge to their counterparts, the Philadelphia Gay Men’s Chorus:

Earlier this week, KSHB got the heads-up about a song written by Holly Soptick. That turned into a recording by Darsi Eveland, who posted a video of the song to YouTube.

The city of Independence got creative with “KC Chiefs New Year.”

Got a Chiefs song? Send us a link at pics@kshb.com

