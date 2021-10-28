Watch
DL Chris Jones, 2 other starters to miss Chiefs practice Thursday

Reed Hoffmann/AP
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Chris Jones tries to get the crowd fired up during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo.
Chris Jones
Posted at 11:59 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:59:53-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three key defensive players for the Kansas City Chiefs won’t practice Thursday in preparation for the Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones is away from the team for personal reasons, while linebacker Anthony Hitchens (triceps) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) also will miss practice.

Jones has been battling a wrist injury in recent weeks, but he returned to the lineup against the Tennessee Titans last week.

His absence isn’t injury-related and he may return later in the week.

“We’ll see on that, possibly tomorrow night,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Hitchens missed last week’s loss in Nashville after suffering the triceps injury a week earlier in the win at the Washington Football Team.

Reid said Saunders’ knee swelled up after last Sunday’s game.

