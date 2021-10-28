DL Chris Jones, 2 other starters to miss Chiefs practice Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three key defensive players for the Kansas City Chiefs won’t practice Thursday in preparation for the Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants.

Defensive lineman Chris Jones is away from the team for personal reasons, while linebacker Anthony Hitchens (triceps) and defensive tackle Khalen Saunders (knee) also will miss practice.

Jones has been battling a wrist injury in recent weeks, but he returned to the lineup against the Tennessee Titans last week.

His absence isn’t injury-related and he may return later in the week.

“We’ll see on that, possibly tomorrow night,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said.

Hitchens missed last week’s loss in Nashville after suffering the triceps injury a week earlier in the win at the Washington Football Team.

Reid said Saunders’ knee swelled up after last Sunday’s game.