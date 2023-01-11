Dolphins preparing to start QB Skylar Thompson after Tua Tagovailoa ruled out against Bills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills, opening the door for a quarterback with local ties to start his first-ever playoff game.

The team is preparing for Skylar Thompson, a Fort Osage High School and Kansas State University alum, to start against the Bills because Tagovailoa hasn't cleared concussion protocol.

Thompson has already started two games for the Dolphins this season, including an 11-6 win against the New York Jets last Sunday that propelled Miami into the playoffs. That game against the Jets was Thompson's first win as a starter in the NFL.

Thompson led Fort Osage to a state championship in 2015 and won the Thomas A. Simone Award, which honors the best all-around player in the Kansas City area, that same year.

He went on to play at K-State, where he holds the lowest interception percentage record and is top five in multiple other offensive categories.

