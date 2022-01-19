Donna Kelce: Surprising son Travis Kelce during press conference was "really special"

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donna Kelce had a long day last Sunday trying to make it to both her sons' NFL games, but after a successful trip, got to ask Kansas City Chief Travis Kelce a question during a press conference in a video fans have loved .

Donna has one son, Travis, at the Chiefs and another, Jason, at the Philadelphia Eagles.

She said getting to surprise Travis during the press conference was special.

"Being able to ask him a question and surprise him during his presser for Kansas City at the end of the day, it was really really special. Not a lot of moms get that opportunity," Donna said in an interview with NBC partner Newsy.

She also said she wants to be at the games, because one day, they won't be playing anymore.

"You never know when the last game is gonna be, for either boy," Donna said.

So that explains her above and beyond effort to cheer on both teams, however, she also said she's not just there to watch her sons.

"I'm a true fan, I can literally watch the game and completely forget that [my sons are] out there," she said. "I get really involved in it."