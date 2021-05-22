Dozier passes protocols, sent to AAA after collision

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny knows his club dodged a bullet.

“It was a gift that nobody was carted off the field that day,” Matheny said of the May 14 collision between Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu and Hunter Dozier.

“That was just one of the worst wrecks I've seen on a baseball field,” Matheny said.

Despite the brute force of the play, both players avoided major injury; a Saturday roster move cleared the way for Dozier’s return to the lineup.

The Royals sent the infielder to Omaha (AAA) Saturday on a rehab assignment.

Additionally, we have sent INF/OF Hunter Dozier to Omaha (AAA) on a rehab assignment and transferred RHP Jesse Hahn to the 60-day IL (right shoulder impingement). Hahn is eligible for reinstatement on June 11. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 22, 2021

“Whether it's bad luck, or just a rough go (it's) an opportunity, to take a breath and (to) try a couple different things to get the confidence going in a good direction,” Matheny said.

Before injury, Dozier slashed a .139 batting average in 115 at bats.

