Dozier passes protocols, sent to AAA after collision

Royals third baseman avoids major injury
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Kansas City Royals' Hunter Dozier is attended to after colliding along the first base line with Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 5:14 PM, May 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-22 18:14:56-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny knows his club dodged a bullet.

“It was a gift that nobody was carted off the field that day,” Matheny said of the May 14 collision between Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu and Hunter Dozier.

“That was just one of the worst wrecks I've seen on a baseball field,” Matheny said.

Despite the brute force of the play, both players avoided major injury; a Saturday roster move cleared the way for Dozier’s return to the lineup.

The Royals sent the infielder to Omaha (AAA) Saturday on a rehab assignment.

“Whether it's bad luck, or just a rough go (it's) an opportunity, to take a breath and (to) try a couple different things to get the confidence going in a good direction,” Matheny said.

Before injury, Dozier slashed a .139 batting average in 115 at bats.

