Exclusive: Mahomes analyzing, not agonizing over Super Bowl loss

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes won’t let his team’s Super Bowl LV loss consume his offseason.

He admittedly has less time for golf and video games; welcoming his first child with fiance’ Brittany Matthews in February, attending the Masters golf tournament in April and rehabbing a toe injury that required offseason surgery.

Despite a busy schedule, Mahomes told 41 Action News he’s rewatched the game twice, focusing on getting back to the championship game for a third straight season.

“It's hard to watch,” Mahomes began. “You always think you could have done something else better.”

The Chiefs starter credited Tampa’s unique defenses for troubling him throughout the 31-9 loss.

“At the end of the day, you have to learn and get better from it,” Mahomes continued.

Rehab on a turf toe injury sustained in the playoffs will keep the star limited this offseason.

Mahomes told reporters he’s ahead of schedule and hopes to be active by the tail end of the offseason.

