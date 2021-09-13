Exclusive: Tyreek Hill one-on-one

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Week one's NFL matchup for Chiefs Kingdom did not disappoint.

Kansas City hosted Cleveland in a divisional-round rematch from last season's playoff run, with the Browns coming to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on the hunt for vengeance.

After leading the entire way, Patrick Mahomes and company flipped the script in the second half.

A huge part of the Chiefs 33-29 win came from efforts made by veteran wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Cheetah picked up his 16th career 100-yard game, ending his week one outing with 197 yards, 11 receptions and one touchdown.

After the game, KSHB 41 Sports spoke exclusively with Hill, one-on-one, about his 75-yard touchdown and more.