‘Family affair’: Deuce Vaughn's dad, who works as a Dallas scout, broke news his son would join Cowboys

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn was selected 212th in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

As he held his breath waiting for the call to join the National Football League, he likely was not expecting the first voice to greet him.

Chris Vaughn, Deuce’s father, works as the assistant director of college scouting in the Cowboys’ front office. In an emotional video, the team shared the moment the father welcomed his son to the organization.

“You want to come to work with me next week?” Chris Vaughn said while getting choked up.

Deuce was quick to answer.

“I wouldn’t mind that at all,” he said.

The Cowboys were quick to embrace the draftee, sharing throwback photos in celebration of the “family affair.”

Soaking in his time in the sun, the running back took to social media to share his rookie card.

“I am honored to be a Cowboy. Let’s get to work boys,” Deuce Vaughn wrote on Twitter.

In January, Deuce announced he was forgoing his fourth season as a Wildcat to declare for the draft.

"I can't thank you enough for the support throughout my journey here at K-State," Vaughn wrote on social media.

Deuce Vaughn is joined by DT Mazi Smith, TE Luke Schoonmaker, LB DeMarvion Overshown, DE Viliami Fehoko Jr., OL Asim Richards, CB Eric Scott Jr., and WR Jalen Brooks in Dallas’ 2023 draft class.

