FanDuel donates $52,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital after Chiefs fans donate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FanDuel has donated $52,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo taking inspiration from the Kansas City Chiefs fans who raised more than $300,000 after the AFC Divisional playoff game.

After the Chiefs whirlwind victory Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in overtime, Chiefs Kingdom donated in $13 increments, to represent the 13 seconds it took to clinch the game, to Bills quarterback Josh Allen's charity.

FanDuel decided to donate $13,000 for every touchdown Allen tossed to Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis in the game, adding up to $52,000.

“Growing up in Buffalo, and forever a die-hard Bills fan, I was proud of how the team competed in last Sunday’s game despite the outcome,” Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel, said in a press release. “But our company was more inspired by the incredible display of sportsmanship shown by Chiefs fans in support of Bills Mafia, who themselves have a legendary history of philanthropy. This gesture between fanbases inspired us to make our own contribution."

