Watch
Sports

Actions

FanDuel donates $52,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital after Chiefs fans donate

items.[0].image.alt
Joe Cascio, Kaleida Health
1026 ALLEN OISHEI 4.jpg
Posted at 4:59 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 17:59:55-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FanDuel has donated $52,000 to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo taking inspiration from the Kansas City Chiefs fans who raised more than $300,000 after the AFC Divisional playoff game.

After the Chiefs whirlwind victory Sunday against the Buffalo Bills in overtime, Chiefs Kingdom donated in $13 increments, to represent the 13 seconds it took to clinch the game, to Bills quarterback Josh Allen's charity.

FanDuel decided to donate $13,000 for every touchdown Allen tossed to Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis in the game, adding up to $52,000.

“Growing up in Buffalo, and forever a die-hard Bills fan, I was proud of how the team competed in last Sunday’s game despite the outcome,” Amy Howe, CEO of FanDuel, said in a press release. “But our company was more inspired by the incredible display of sportsmanship shown by Chiefs fans in support of Bills Mafia, who themselves have a legendary history of philanthropy. This gesture between fanbases inspired us to make our own contribution."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!