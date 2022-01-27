Donations from Chiefs Kingdom to Buffalo children’s hospital surpass $300K

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Nearly 16,000 Kansas City Chiefs fans have donated more than $300,000 to a Buffalo children’s hospital as a sign of respect after last Sunday’s AFC Divisional playoff game.

The Chiefs shocked the Bills, netting a game-winning field goal off a drive in the final 13 seconds before winning in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship Game.

The Chiefs Kingdom Memes group on Facebook suggested Chiefs Kingdom donate $13 to the Oishei Children’s Hospital in Buffalo as a sign of respect for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns in the 42-36 loss to the Chiefs.

The response has been incredible. Oishei Children’s Hospital said Thursday morning that it had received $312,800 from more than 15,800 donors.

#ChiefsKingdom our team in the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing thanks you for donating $312,800 from more than 15,800 donors! This team works hard caring for the kids in WNY & your donations help ensure they have all the tools needed to be ready to help ❤️ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/QOGKuji8Sc — Oishei Children's Hospital (@OCHBuffalo) January 27, 2022

Bills Mafia, which is what the Buffalo fan base calls itself, is well known for its generosity — in addition to being a little nuts.

When Allen’s grandmother died, Bills fans donated more than $1 million to Oishei Children’s Hospital, which the QB had partnered with shortly after being drafted by Buffalo with the No. 7 overall pick in 2019.

The hospital named a ward the Patricia Allen Pediatric Recovery Wing in her honor.

Donations quickly reached more than $60,000 then surged to more than $170,000 by Tuesday morning and kept coming in, surpassing a quarter-million dollars Wednesday and rocketing past $300,000 by Thursday morning.