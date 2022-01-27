Fans support the Kansas City Chiefs from every corner of the globe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is buzzing this week, and just about everywhere you go, you can see and feel the excitement about the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Chiefs Kingdom is headquartered in Kansas City, the love for the Chiefs runs deep all around the world.

More than 6,000 miles away in Yokosuka, Japan, outside of Tokyo, a born and raised Kansas City family bleeds red for the Chiefs.

Stephanie Cole, her husband, Commander Nicholas A. Cole, and their kids are stationed at a Navy base in Yokosuka. The lifelong Chiefs fans never miss a game.

"When it's been on at 2 a.m., we are up at 2 a.m.," Stephanie Cole said.

Cole said luckily, this past Sunday's game was on at 8 a.m. for her family to watch.

"I am fairly certain that everybody on this base probably heard us and were probably concerned," Cole said. "We were surprised security was not called to come check on us."

As a military family, they've traveled a lot and always remember to bring a Chiefs flag to take pictures with no matter where they are.

"The flags have made their way around the world so it's fun," Cole said.

Cole said the success of her hometown team has made it harder to be far from Kansas City.

"Everything has just kind of fallen into place the last few years, and it's been amazing for the city and it makes me love my home even more," Cole said.

Kansas City native and life-long Chiefs fan Mary Garbe said it's clear there are Chiefs fans all over the world. When she recently traveled to Salamanca, Spain, she posed for a picture with a Chiefs shirt on and knew she wasn't the only fan in the area.

"I put my arm and fist in the air and I hollered 'Chiefs' real loud and people were coming down the steps and they were going 'Kansas City Chiefs!'" Garbe said.

No matter where she traveled to, whether it was Spain, France or Portugal, Garbe says she always had people commenting on her Chiefs shirt.

"We are so loved, our teams are so loved around the world that it just gives you a great sense of pride to know that you are from such a great place and it has such fine organizations," Garbe said.

Even when families move away from Kansas City to places like Denton, Texas, they take their Chiefs pride with them.

Kristi Lawler and her husband moved to the city about 20 years ago, but have remained loyal Chiefs fans.

"It’s so ingrained in all of us, it’s a passion, it’s just part of us so there is no way it was going to go anywhere else no matter where I lived," Lawler said.

After recovering from Sunday's game, they're ready to watch their team take the AFC championship once again.

"Go Chiefs, we are so excited even from Texas," Lawler said.

KSHB 41 News is plotting just how far Chiefs Kingdom reaches on our online interactive map .