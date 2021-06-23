Watch
Feilhaber: SKC’s Busio ready for US national team

Reports: 19-year-old draws international interest
Richard Drew/AP
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gianluca Busio is interviewed during the Major League Soccer 25th Season kickoff event in New York, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Gianluca Busio
Posted at 7:58 PM, Jun 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-22 20:58:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sporting Kansas City’s young star Gianluca Busio continues to garner high praise.

Friday, he was one of 40 U.S. men named to the national team’s preliminary Gold Cup roster.

Benny Feilhaber, former USMNT hero and Sporting KC stalwart, issued a vote of confidence for the young midfielder during a media tour promoting the international tournament’s matches in Kansas City, Kansas, that begin July 11.

“I hope he makes the final roster because I think he could actually provide a lot for this team,” Feilhaber said Tuesday.

Feilhaber played in the 2007 and 2009 editions of the Concacaf Gold Cup, scoring the game-winning goal against Mexico in the 2007 Gold Cup Final for the U.S.

He joined Sporting Kansas City as Director of Technical Operations ahead of the 2021 season.

“The sky's the limit for this kid. He's got so much potential,” Feilhaber said of Busio, adding his style of play "translates to any league in the world."

During a radio interview earlier this month, Sporting KC manager Peter Vermes intimated a Busio transfer could happen sooner rather than later.

“He gets after it defensively," Vermes said. "He connects the passes; he's box to box. He's like a prototypical midfielder, and in modern football. He's going to be someone special."

Children’s Mercy Park will host five CONCACAF Gold Cup matches starting July 11, for more information visit the Sporting KC website.

