Female athletes look to level NIL playing field

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — University of Kansas student Jadyn Jay has spent her college career traveling the country competing for the Jayhawks' rowing team.

Although Jay secured a partial scholarship, she says she knew she needed to find a way to make up the difference.

“The goal was to definitely be on an athletic scholarship and be at a school that fit my academics as well,” Jay said. “I just come from a background, my parents weren’t able to afford college, so I knew I needed to be able to figure out how to afford college.”

After the NCAA approved name, image and likeness deals almost two years ago, Jay took a shot at the potential revenue stream.

“It was really interesting,” she said. “I was thinking, honestly, I’m just going to test the waters. I am going to see what can happen with NIL.”

Jay admits cutting deals is a bit more difficult as a female athlete, especially in a women's sport with less visibility compared to basketball, soccer, softball and gymnastics.

The NIL marketplace Opendorse found female athletes make up 23% of NIL deals.

In support of women athletes, H&R Block sponsored “A Fair Shot” campaign to "highlight the tax implications of NIL income," per the company.

Fifty athletes from Division I to Division III schools were selected.

“What we loved about this opportunity was that it really gave us an authentic platform to help balance out these inequities for female college athletes,” said Jill Cress, H&R Block's chief marketing and experience officer.

Jay says such opportunities allow female athletes to feel confident in the NIL space.

“We need to be taking our shot and putting [ourselves] out there because we have a lot to offer,” she said. “And understanding that you have room to take up in this space ... don’t count yourself out before you even get started.”

