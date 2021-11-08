Film study helps Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed spoil Love’s 1st start

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Film study allowed Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed to make two touchdown-saving plays during the fourth quarter Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

The first came on the first drive in the final period.

The Packers were on a 14-play march and approaching the Chiefs’ red zone when Jordan Love tried to lob a ball deep down the left side for Davante Adams.

Sneed stepped in front and outleapt Adams for a drive-killing interception.

“I knew it was coming, because the wide receiver’s splits got close,” Sneed said. “So, I knew it was going to be a type of rub, so I tried to make sure I stuck to him and got my head back around.”

Kansas City’s offense followed with one of six three-and-outs it had in the game, putting the defense quickly back out on the field.

Love again tested Sneed as Green Bay reached the red zone, lobbing a ball toward the corner on the opposite side intended for Randall Cobb.

Sneed, who finished with six tackles, recorded one of two pass deflections to prevent a touchdown — for a play anyway before Love beat safety Daniel Sorenson for the Packers’ lone score.

“I knew that was coming too, because I saw the signal he (Love) gave the receiver before the play started,” Sneed said. “I knew he was running inside fade.”

Sneed picked up on the hand signal Aaron Rodgers, who is Green Bay’s regular starting QB but was sidelined after testing positive for COVID-19, uses on film.

He had tapped his forearm, directing the receiver to run a particular route.

Love used the same signal, allowing Sneed — who briefly left the game to be evaluated for a concussion, but he was cleared to return — to make another big play.

Kansas City’s defense was among the worst in the NFL to start the season, allowing at least 29 points in each of the first five games.

The Chiefs have allowed 17 points or fewer in three of four games since those struggles to start the season.

“It was very important, and we’re going to keep building from here,” Sneed said. “... We still haven’t arrived yet. We’ve still got work to do.”