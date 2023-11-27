17 Chiefs to participate in NFL's My Cleats My Cause this season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A record number of NFL players will participate in My Cause My Cleats during the next two weeks.

That includes 17 Chiefs players.

My Cause My Cleats, which launched in 2016, provides a platform for NFL to highlight their work in the community or issues close to their heart.

Players then collaborate with shoe companies and artists to design custom cleats.

The participating Chiefs will wear their custom cleats during a Dec. 10 matchup with the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Five players — safety Deon Bush (Doby’s Dream Foundation/American Cancer Society), Travis Kelce (Eighty-Seven and Running), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15 and the Mahomies Foundation), defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi (Derrick Nnadi Foundation) and safety Justin Reid (J. Reid InDeed Foundation) — are highlighting their own foundations.

Three other players — center Creed Humphrey (KC Pet Project), cornerback Trent McDuffie (Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City) and wide receiver Justin Watson (The Golden Scoop) — are highlighting Kansas City-area nonprofits.

Punter Tommy Townsend will partner with his brother’s foundation, The Johnny Townsend Foundation and wide receiver Richie James Jr. (Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota) is partnering with a hometown nonprofit.

Offensive lineman Nick Allegretti (Uplifting Athletes), tight end Matt Bushman (The Spear Fund), tight end Jody Fortson Jr. (Autism Society of America), wide receiver Cornell Powell (Susan G. Komen) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (CeaseFirePA) will represent national nonprofits.

Finally, running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is supporting mental health awareness, specifically PTSD, and defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah also will participate in My Cleats My Cause.

—