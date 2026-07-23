KSHB 41 reporter Rachel Henderson covers neighborhoods in Wyandotte and Leavenworth counties. Share your story idea with Rachel .

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The Kansas City Chiefs released renderings Wednesday of a proposed $3 billion domed stadium planned for Kansas City, Kansas, near 126th and State Avenue.

The site would also include more than 20,000 parking spots.

Courtesy Manica/Chiefs Renderings showing the Chiefs' proposed new $3 billion stadium in Kansas City, Kansas.

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Chiefs fans reacted to the images with excitement.

"There's part of it…wow," Albert Gonzalez said, who was visiting with his family from Arkansas. “They’re kind of like the closest team to where we live.”

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Albert Gonzalez, Chiefs fan from Arkansas

Beyond the initial reaction, some residents are focused on what the stadium could mean for the local economy long term.

Raul Villegas, manager of El Padrino, a store along Minnesota Avenue in eastern KCK, said the development could be a major boost for local businesses.

"Bringing people into Wyandotte (County) to come and spend money here, for businesses, it's a very big thing," Villegas said. “Knowing that it’s going to be in Legends, I live in Legends, and everybody is content that move is going to happen.”

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 Raul Villegas, manager of El Padrino

Villegas said he is considering opening a store near the new stadium site to capitalize on business there.

Like many Wyandotte County residents, he also has questions about the taxpayer impact, and not everyone is excited.

Kansas City, Kansas, Mayor Christal Watson said the city is still waiting on details.

"We're still waiting on the details from the city on what exactly the plan is going forward," Watson said.

$3 billion Chiefs stadium renderings draw excitement, but KCK mayor still awaits key state report

Watson said the city is also waiting to hear from the state on its economic report and study.

"I thought we'd have it by now," Watson said.

KSHB 41’s Rachel Henderson spoke with Watson in early June, when she thought she would hear from the state by late June or early July.

She said the Chiefs notified her about the renderings ahead of time and showed her before they shared them publicly.

“I think it’s pretty exciting, to be honest with you,” Watson said. “I love the shape, and it’s kind of like the old and the new. Keeping the integrity of Arrowhead Stadium intact, but yet adding this new twist with the dome.”

Lauren Leslie/KSHB 41 KSHB 41's Rachel Henderson speaks with Mayor Christal Watson on the phone on Wednesday, July 22, 2026.

Early Tuesday, Mayor Watson shared a statement, which read in part.:

“The renderings are impressive and reflect a vision that honors tradition while looking toward the future. At the same time, my role is to ensure that any project of this magnitude is evaluated thoughtfully, with the interests of our residents, businesses and neighborhoods at the forefront. That balance will continue to guide my approach moving forward."

There is a chance the state could ask the Unified Government to expand the STAR bond district where the stadium would be located.

Watson said with the current agreement, the county has committed to pay an incremental sales tax.

"I don't see any other tax implication from that, from us," Watson said.

Watson said she is not sure when the state will respond.

Villegas said the community is watching closely, playing the waiting game long before they can expect any football game.

"We definitely see opportunities,” Villegas said. “Just waiting on certain details to have a full opinion on that.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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