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On a night when the Kansas City Chiefs’ special teams were anything but, it was fitting that Buffalo Bill kicker Tyler Bass cranked a a 57-yard field goal between the uprights as time expired to deliver a 13-10 victory.

The conditions in Orchard Park, New York, where the Bills’ new stadium is located, were atrocious on Thursday night — near freezing, with a heavy rain that made the ball slick and field conditions sloppy.

It certainly impacted Josh Allen, who finished an unsightly 10 of 21 for 81 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

“Our defense played their tails off,” Chiefs coach Reid said. “Anytime you can hold Josh to the numbers that we held him to, you’ve done a heckuva job. Gave the offense plenty of opportunities.”

The Chiefs actually outgained the Bills 241-230 despite allowing James Cook to rack up 117 yards rushing on 32 carries, but the eight penalties for 68 yards and field-position deficit proved too much to overcome.

“I thought we battled through some adversity well, especially defensively, and we played a really good football team down to the wire,” Patrick Mahomes said. “Obviously, we made too many mistakes, especially towards the end of the game, but (also) throughout the game that kind of cost us the victory. At the same time, I thought the guys did a great job of handling the weather, doing their best to get things going and we just came up short.”

A big reason was how generous Kansas City was on special teams, conceding field position all night and making game-altering gaffes so often that it didn’t matter that Buffalo, which tightened its grip on first place in the AFC and the race for the conference’s lone postseason bye, never got untracked on offense.

The Chiefs (8-3), who are entering the toughest stretch on their schedule, remain a near lock to make the playoffs, but the No. 1 seed — and possibly the AFC West title — may have slipped from reach as the Bills (10-1) ran their win streak to seven in a row.

“The margin of error in the NFL is slim, slim to none,” said safety Aholi Gilman, who had his sixth career interception and first with the Chiefs after signing during the offseason.

Allen, who added 43 yards rushing on seven carries, improved to 6-5 in his career head-to-head with Mahomes, who finished 16 of 29 for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

Allen's Bills are 6-1 against Kansas City in the regular season but 0-4 in the playoffs.

Not so special teams

Josh Downs had a rough game returning punts.

When he took Nikko Remigio’s place on the Chiefs roster after a trade earlier this month with Indianapolis, he also took some of his return specialist duties.

But Downs allowed two punts to drop, which cost Kansas City costly field position, and fielded another inside the 5-yard line, which backed the offense up on a night when field position was at a premium.

The Chiefs started seven of their 10 drives at their own 20-yard line or worse.

Kansas City’s best starting field position — at its own 44 after Jalen Royals’ career-long 37-yard kickoff return to start the third quarter — led to the offense’s only touchdown.

The other drives, which both started at their own 36-yard line, led to field-goal tries.

“We’ve got to do better,” Reid said. “Bottom line. Field position was a big thing and we’ve all got a part of that.”

Of course, the most important of those tries — a 46-yard attempt with 5:56 remaining and the game tied 10-10 — was Harrison Butker’s NFL-worst eighth field-goal miss of the season and ninth missed kick overall in 2026.

He is now 8 of 16 on kicks of 40 yards or more this season, but Reid wasn’t ready to make a decision about his future.

“I’ll go back and go through all of it again here, but I’m not going to make any decisions right this minute,” Reid said.

Punter Matt Araiza also struggled. He averaged a season-worst 41.6 yards on seven punts and didn’t land any inside the 20-yard line, while dropping a snap that led to a 13-yard punt in the second quarter.

That gaffe was punctuated by a special-teams penalty that made it a net 8-yard kick.

Araiza’s final punt may have been tipped — and Reid said certainly was rushed — leading to poor coverage, which allowed Greg Dortch to return the punt into field-goal range.

Bass, who also drilled a 54-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, made it hurt.

Matt Rourke/AP Photo/Matt Rourke Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) catches a pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills safety Amani Hooker (22) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

What is a catch?

A Nick Bolton sack ended a Bills drive near midfield and gave the Chiefs the ball with 2 minutes remaining in a tie game.

After back-to-back incompletions, Mahomes found Rashee Rice over the middle for an incredible contested catch.

Officials called it an 11-yard reception, which seemingly had the offense poised to get rolling on a possible game-winning drive.

Instead, the NFL intervened, overturning the ruling on the field, which turned a first down into fourth-and-10 and led to a punt.

“Yeah, not one that I agreed with,” Reid said when asked if he got an explanation. “But this came from New York — our guys called it a competition, the guys that were working the game — so I’m not quite sure what they saw. I saw that he had control of the ball, his elbow hit (the ground) then the ball hit, but he had control. Normally, in those kinds of situations, it’s got to be clear and obvious. To me, that was not clear and obvious.”

Rice — who made the (non-)catch with his right hand, pinning it against his shoulder — never appeared to lose control of the football, nor did it appear his hand came completely off the ball.

“We were first told they were reviewing the spot, so I didn’t even know they were reviewing the catch,” Mahomes said. “So, I’ll have to look at it after. From my angle, when I threw the ball, I thought his hand was under the ball.”

Someone at the NFL Replay Center saw it differently.

It’s the latest controversy for the NFL in applying its rules surrounding a catch — a problem that famously has vexed the league for decades. Just ask Calvin Johnson, Dez Bryant or, more recently, Jacksonville’s Parker Washington and Minnesota’s defense after a Mike Evans touchdown last Sunday.

Williams continues ascendance

Nohl Williams’ presence is a big reason the Chiefs felt comfortable trading former All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams and letting his partner in crime the last few seasons, Jaylen Watson, walk in free agency. (Ironically, he also wound up with the Rams.)

Williams, a third-round pick from California in 2025, protected a three-point lead midway through the third quarter with his third interception of the season.

Allen was throwing a swing pass to the right flats for Khalil Shakir, who bobbled the ball into the air as Williams dove underneath for a clutch stop for the defense.

Williams, who had a pretty sweet body-slam tackle on Sunday, has established himself as one of the league’s best boundary corners.

Nohl Williams with a UFC body Slam 🤯 pic.twitter.com/aMPkvB4K1N — BBQ Chiefs (@BBQChiefs) November 22, 2026

He entered the game with 13 pass defenses — tied for third in the NFL, according to Pro Football Reference — and a 55.2 QB rating against. Both rank in the top 10 among cornerbacks in the NFL this season.

Williams finished with two tackles and added another pass defense thanks to the turnover.

Kelce comes through again

Kansas City’s offense needed a spark late in the first half, so Mahomes turned to his all-time favorite target — tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chiefs had managed 51 yards on 16 plays across the first four drives.

Kelce had three catches for 55 yards on a nine-play, 56-yard drive, which ended with Kansas City’s first and only points before the Goo Goo Dolls’ halftime show.

He also had the Chiefs’ initial first down on the third drive after back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game.

Kelce finished with four catches for 71 yards in the first half before failing to record a reception in the second half.

But it wasn’t all about catching passes for Kelce, who was late getting out of the locker room after taking a shot in the small of his back that left him in obvious pain late in the first half.

Kelce was the lead blocker in the hole on Emmett Johnson’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter — capping a seven-play, 56-yard drive to start the third quarter.

After having only seven carries for 20 yards in the first half, Johnson had four carries for 33 yards on the drive.

It was the first touchdown Buffalo’s defense had allowed in 49 drives since a 2-yard, first-quarter Derrick Henry touchdown on Nov. 1 in a 36-10 romp against Baltimore.

The Bills didn’t allow a touchdown against Minnesota, the New York Jets or Miami, setting a team record of 48 straight drives without an opponent touchdown across 17 quarters.

Johnson, who made his third straight start in place of injured Kenneth Walker III (groin), finished with 17 carries for 72 yards and that score. He also had four catches for 24 yards, which ranked second on the team.

Early short-yardage struggles

Kansas City went three-and-out on the opening drive after defensive end Bradley Chubb blew up a third-and-1 run play.

Chubb slipped inside Chiefs left tackle Khalil Benson, who gave him a shove but appeared to be expecting blocking help to the inside. He then met Johnson in the backfield for a 2-yard loss that forced a punt.

On the next drive, which started at the Buffalo 4-yard line, Kansas City went with a pass on third-and-1, but Noah Gray was tackled for no gain along the right sideline and the result was another punt.

Meanwhile, Buffalo converted on its first three third- or fourth-and-1 opportunities en route to a second-quarter lead.

The Chiefs finally converted on third-and-1 — a 3-yard run by Johnson — late in the second quarter, but a fumbled snap on the next play short-circuited the drive.

In the final minute of the first half, Mahomes converted on fourth-and-1 with a scramble keeper. He threw an incompletion on third-and-1, a snap before, and the conversion — while successful — was the result of a wonky play.

Still, it helped shorten the field-goal try to close the half.

But ultimately the Chiefs finished a dismal 2 of 11 on third-down conversions, while the Bills converted on 9 of 16 third downs. That allowed the to control the clock (36:55) and run 66 plays, 16 more than Kansas City.

The Chiefs' 50 plays were tied for the second-lowest of the season (49 — Sept. 27 at Miami). They also ran 50 plays in a lopsided loss at Seattle.

Injury report

The Chiefs’ thin receiving corps lost some of its depth late in the third quarter when Jalen Royals left with an ankle injury. He was quickly downgraded from questionable to out.

Right guard Trey Smith also suffered a sprained ankle, exiting the game in the fourth quarter.

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