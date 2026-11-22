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The Chiefs made light work of the Arizona Cardinals, running their win streak to three in a row with a 34-7 victory Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium.

Celebrating his 100th career regular-season game at Arrowhead, Travis Kelce enjoyed his first multi-touchdown game since November 2022, a span of 66 games. He finished with six catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns in a vintage performance.

The six catches and 74 yards were the second-most Kelce had in a game this season.

Justin Fields took over for Patrick Mahomes, who finished 27 of 39 for 324 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s now thrown for at least 300 yards with at least three touchdowns in three of his last four games and for the fourth time this season.

Emmett Johnson, who started in place of injured running back Kenneth Walker III (groin) for the second straight week, received a handoff on the first three plays after Fields entered.

The final run — a 16-yard scamper off the right side — gave him 23 carries for 105 yards, his second straight 100-yard game.

After that, coach Andy Reid pulled Johnson, who also had four catches for 38 yards, in favor of Jadyn Ott.

AP Photo/Ed Zurga Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates a touchdown catch against the Arizona Cardinals with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and Chiefs tight end Jake Briningstool (88) during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Perfect 1st half

Fast starts haven’t always been a strength of Kansas City’s offense in recent seasons, but Mahomes and company came out sizzling Sunday.

Johnson totaled 72 total yards, including 55 yards rushing, in the first quarter. He capped the Chiefs’ second drive with a 3-yard touchdown.

Meanwhile, Mahomes went 11 of 15 for 94 yards with an 8-yard touchdown throw to tight end Travis Kelce, who was playing his 100th career game at Arrowhead.

Kansas City outgained Arizona 152-13 and led 14-0 after the first quarter.

The Chiefs netted a 40-yard Harrison Butker on their third drive.

Each of their first three drives lasted at least 10 plays and resulted in points.

The Cardinals rolled their dice on their third drive, opting for a Simi Fehoko jet sweep on fourth-and-1 that got strung out to the sideline, where cornerback Nohl Williams wrapped up the wide receiver and prevented him from reaching for the first down.

That set up Kansas City with a short field at Arizona’s 37-yard line with roughly three minutes before halftime.

Mahomes punished the decision three plays later with a laser to Kelce on a deep post for a 22-yard touchdown and a 24-7 lead.

After a 44-second three-and-out by the defense, the Chiefs marched 48 yards on 11 plays before a 44-yard Butker to close the half.

Kansas City scored on all five first-half possessions, racking up 21 first downs compared with five allowed and outgaining Arizona 226-69 en route to a 27-7 halftime lead.

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) celebrates his touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Return of high-scoring offense

For the sixth time in the first 10 games this season, the Chiefs hit the 30-point plateau.

That’s the most in a season since 2022, when the Chiefs scored at least 30 points eight times and topped forty points three times in the regular season.

Kansas City managed eight 30-point games in the last three seasons combined — three times each in 2023 and 2025 and twice in 2024.

The franchise record for 30-point games in a season is 12 in 2018, though the Chiefs were only 9-3 in those games.

In fact, Kansas City went 30-7 when scoring 30-plus points in Mahomes’ first four years as a starter.

But the Chiefs are 6-0 when the offense reaches 30 points this season and have won 22 straight games when hitting that milestone over the last five seasons.

The Chiefs haven’t lost a game when scoring at least 30 since Jan. 2, 2022 — a 34-31 loss at Cincinnati.

Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis, left, causes a fumble as he sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Josh Johnson as Cardinals offensive tackle Josh Fryar, right, tries to make a block during the second half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Karlaftis continues to sizzle

Thanksgiving is still four days away, but George Karlaftis enjoyed a feast early.

He tied his career-high with 2 1/2 sacks, while recording more than one sack for the third consecutive game.

Karlaftis had two sacks against the New York Jets on Nov. 8 and added 1 1/2 last week in Atlanta, giving him six in the last three games and a team-high eight on the season.

Making his debut with the Cardinals, journeyman 40-year-old quarterback Josh Johnson, who has been sacked on more than 7.2% of his career dropbacks entering the game, became a sitting duck after Kansas City built a 20-point halftime lead.

Karlaftis and Chris Jones combined for a first-half sack, but Johnson got swallowed up by Karlaftis on back-to-back plays on Arizona’s first drive of the second half, forcing a fumble the Cardinals recovered on the second one.

That prevented a long field-goal try.

The eight sacks are tied for the second-most in a season for Karlaftis, a 2022 first-round pick. He had 10 1/2 sacks in 2023 and also had eight in 2024.

Karlaftis, who was credited with five QB hits against Johnson, had six sacks as a rookie and again last season.

Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Josh Downs (12) makes a catch as Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kalen King makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Downs leads receivers

For the second straight week, Josh Downs, who was acquired in a trade with Indianapolis at the trade deadline, looked the part of a difference-maker.

He led all Chiefs wide receivers with 59 receiving yards, making four catches in three quarters of work.

Rashee Rice had six catches for 53 yards and Cyrus Allen added two for 41 yards, while Xavier Worthy had two catches for 38 yards, including an 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, in one of the unit’s best performances.

Chiefs enter daunting stretch

The season starts now for the Chiefs.

Five teams, including Kansas City, entered the week 7-2 or better.

Mahomes and company face two of those teams — Buffalo on Thanksgiving and Cincinnati on Dec. 13 — in road battles during the next three weeks.

If the Chiefs want any hope of earning the AFC’s top seed, which Jacksonville and Denver also are in the mix for, the upcoming stretch will define the season.

Kansas City also plays Dec. 3 at the Los Angeles Rams, a run of three straight road games against teams with better than .500 records.

Injury report

Arizona linebacker Cody Simon left in the third quarter with a calf injury.

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