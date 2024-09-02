Actor, comedian Rob Riggle tapped as drum honoree for Chiefs-Ravens game on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Comedian and actor Rob Riggle will be the drum honoree during the Kansas City Chiefs season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced.

Riggle, a die-hard Chiefs fan and fan favorite in KCMO, will also help co-host the team's "World Largest Tailgate" as part of game day festivities.

Coco Jones, a singer-songwriter and actress, will perform the national anthem. The Lenexa Fire Department will present the colors.

Singer Tasha Cobbs received the nod to perform "Lift Every Voice."

The game on Thursday is rematch of the AFC Championship, where the Chiefs edged the Ravens in a tense and highly-contested game.

After a back-and-forth game, the Chiefs were able to hold on and beat the Ravens 17-10 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Below are important times for fans to know ahead of the team's season opener Thursday:



2:30 p.m. – Parking gates open

3:00 p.m. – Ford Tailgate District opens

4:30 p.m. – CommunityAmerica Club Level Gates open

5:00 p.m. – All GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Gates open

5:00 p.m. – World’s Largest Tailgate: The Tailgate Games livestream begins on www.ChiefsLive.com [chiefslive.com]

6:20 p.m. – Team warm-ups begin

6:55 p.m. – “Lift Every Voice” performance

7:09 p.m. – Championship banner ceremony

7:12 p.m. – Chiefs team introduction

7:14 p.m. – Ravens team introduction

7:16 p.m. – Coin toss

7:18 p.m. – National anthem

7:22 p.m. – Kickoff

Fans can tune into the game on KSHB 41.

—