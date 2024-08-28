Rob Riggle to co-host return of Chiefs' 'World’s Largest Tailgate'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — To celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener Sept. 5, the team announced the return of its official kickoff pregame show, the "World’s Largest Tailgate," co-hosted by comedian and Overland Park native Rob Riggle.

The hour-long show begins at 5 p.m. and will feature live tailgate-themed competitions, an ongoing 60-minute challenge that will offer engagement opportunities for at-home viewers and pre-recorded segments with current Chiefs players.

The unique tailgate-themed competitions, called the "Tailgate Games," will be streamed on www.ChiefsLive.com for free. The games will take place across two sets in the parking lot outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium before kickoff.

Podcasters Lucas Brody and Nelson Vergara will serve as special "Tailgate Games" correspondents while the stream will also feature guest appearances from actress and Kansas City, Missouri, native Heidi Gardner and Chiefs Hall of Famer Dante Hall (aka "The Human Joystick").

Broadcaster Hayley Lewis, a former KSHB 41 Sports reporter, will join Riggle in hosting duties.

The "Tailgate Games" lineup includes:



The Sauce Relay

Participants will traverse an obstacle course while carrying containers of BBQ sauce. At the finish line, competitors will pour the remaining sauce into a bucket. The team with the heaviest bucket when the timer runs out wins.

The 2-Minute Drill

Participants wear helmets with blacked-out visors and must attempt to complete as many passes into cardboard cutouts as possible in two minutes.

Coach’s Cheeseburger Challenge

Participants must assemble a cheeseburger but with a twist. Chefs won’t be able to use their own hands but will instead rely on a partner’s hands from behind them. The competitor who is using their hands will be blindfolded and the competitor in front has to guide their partner. The team that assembles the most cheeseburgers within the time limit wins.

Chiefs Cup

This challenge is a variation on the traditional flip cup competition where the cups get progressively larger throughout the game. Before competitors can begin flipping their cup, they have to dump a cupful of confetti on their heads. The first team to flip all its cups wins.



Fans can reserve their free virtual seat to attend this event.

Watch the Chiefs begin their quest for a third-straight Super Bowl championship against the Baltimore Ravens on KSHB 41. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. on Sept. 5.

