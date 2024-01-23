AFC Championship in Baltimore will also serve as family reunion for Kansas City man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For one man, the AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens will serve as an opportunity for a quick family reunion.

Tyler Lambert, who lives in Kansas City, is making a trip to Virginia to visit family who used to live in the area.

From there, the family plans to make the trek to Baltimore to represent Chiefs Kingdom at the game.

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41’s Abby Dodge

The idea all started thanks to Lambert's cousin Layna Dugan.

Though Dugan and her family haven't lived in the Kansas City area for 14 years, they still come to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for games when they can.

As the season started to shake out, Dugan noticed the perfect excuse for a family reunion.

"I was already texting family members, my parents, and saying, 'Hey, do you want to see your grandkids and also go up? We can make a day trip of it?'" she said.

Lambert took her up on the offer.

"And we are like, 'OK, the crazy ones are going to go. Who is going?'" he said.

Spontaneous moments run in the family.

Dugan had a wild moment of her own last year when she booked a last-minute trip to Super Bowl LVII.

"I was there when they kicked the game-winning field goal. If you slow it down, you can see my little head back there," Dugan said. "I get goosebumps when I think about it. It was just the best experience."

Dugan hopes to continue adding memories with family by her side, including her 9-year-old daughter.

"If Jason Kelce is at this game and wants to grab my daughter the way he did the other child and carry her around, we'd be open to that, too," Dugan said.

And Lambert hopes for a win.

"It's always nice to go to a playoff game where you can show up in red in the middle of a stadium that probably doesn't like you," he said.

—

